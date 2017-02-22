Rapid Spaceback gets the same upgrades.

Skoda is on a roll these days. After updating the Octavia and Citigo as well as unveiling the Kodiaq Scout and Sportline, the automaker from Mladá Boleslav is now refreshing the Rapid & Rapid Spaceback duo. Motor1 first reported about the revised models late last year, and now the news is official.

The changes start at the front where both of them have upgraded headlights taking advantage of bi-xenon technology with an LED strip for the daytime running lights. Needless to say, you’ll have to pay more to get the new lights as these will be optional. It will be well worth the premium considering the swanky headlights boast a high-beam assistant function capable of automatically adapting the light by relying on a built-in sensor to determine what's up ahead and adjust the light accordingly.

The front bumper has also been revised and it hosts new fog lights in the same vein as those of the larger Octavia. These changes have been made in order to make the Rapid seem wider than before. As for the rear end, it now hosts a reworked bumper and updated taillight graphics with optional LED tech and a black tint to better show off the oh-so familiar “C” motif. Several new 15-, 16-, and 17-inch alloy wheel designs have been added, while the Rapid Spaceback’s rear window has curiously grown in size as demonstrated in the photo comparison below (left is facelift, right is the old model).

2017 Skoda Rapid Spaceback facelift
2013 Skoda Rapid Spaceback

A more important change has occurred underneath the hood where both Skoda Rapid models will be available from now on with the Volkswagen Group’s familiar turbocharged 1.0-liter gasoline engine with three cylinders. It’s going to be offered in two states of tune: 95 hp (70 kW) and a slightly beefier 110 hp (81 kW) version. Alternatively, customers can get the cars with the existing 125-hp, four-cylinder 1.4 TSI or with one of the two diesels: a 1.4 TDI with 90 hp (66 kW) or a 1.6 TDI rated at 116 hp (85 kW).

Moving inside the cabin, the Skoda Rapid and Rapid Spaceback in the more expensive versions feature WLAN hotspot and two extra USB sports mounted in the back, just like in the aforementioned Octavia facelift.

Skoda will have the two Rapid models at the Geneva Motor Show next month where the cars will share the spotlight with the Octavia RS 245.

As a final note, we have it on good authority the second-generation Yeti compact crossover will bow in the latter half of the year, most likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

Source: Skoda

