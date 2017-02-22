Edition 50, Night, and Ocean Blue Editions bring several cosmetic revisions both inside and out.

After giving the SLC and SL roadsters the special treatment, Mercedes-AMG is at it again with a new fancy version of yet another roadster. This time around, it’s the recently launched GT C Roadster set to be offered in an “Edition 50” flavor to mark half a century of Affalterbach heritage. The plan is to make only 500 cars scheduled to be distributed all over the world in two bespoke colors: designo graphite grey magno and designo cashmere white magno. Rather peculiar names, right?

To further set it apart from the regular model, AMG is applying some black chrome accents noticeable on the front splitter, the Panamericana grille, the fins on the side air outlets in the front wings, as well as on the side skirts and at the back on the diffuser and exhaust tips. Rounding off the exterior tweaks are the unique AMG forged wheels featuring a similar black chrome treatment to match the revisions applied onto the body.

Once you virtually hop inside the cabin, you’ll notice the silver pearl/black leather upholstery with diamond-like stitching and a sporty steering wheel borrowed from the AMG Performance catalog. “Edition 50” badging is also visible to serve as a reminder it’s not a regular GT C Roadster. Numerous black accents as part of the standard AMG Interior Night Package complete the look.

Moving on to the next not-so-special car, it’s the C43 Night Edition available in both coupe and cabriolet body styles. As the name implies, both have numerous black accents inside and out, including matte black 19-inch multi-spoke wheels making their debut.

Last but not least, the C63 / C63 S Cabriolet Ocean Blue Edition adds a splash of color as it comes with a new hue called deep ocean blue for the fabric roof. Available exclusively on this special model, the new shade has also been applied onto the trim strips on both front and rear aprons, as well as on the hub caps, and inside the cabin. Customers can have the car’s body painted in either designo cashmere white magno or designo selenite grey magno. Regardless of selection, all of them will ride on titanium grey 19-inch front and 20-inch rear alloy wheels.

Mercedes-Benz says it will open the order books on March 6th and will kick off deliveries of the C43 and C63 models from June followed a month later by the GT C Roadster.

