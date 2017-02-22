Hide press release Show press release

Following in the tracks of the Sandero, it is now the turn of the Logan MCV to join Dacia’s Stepway family.

The new Logan MCV Stepway enhances its credentials as a thoroughly modern and generously-proportioned estate car with a distinctly rugged look.

Playing to its major strength of practicality, the new Logan MCV Stepway carries over all the key qualities of the Logan MCV, from its impressively spacious interior space – including five proper seats – to a 573-litre boot, which is amongst the largest in any segment of the market.

New limited-edition S.E. Summit versions for each member of the Stepway family and the Duster.

The brand continues to grow and achieved record sales figures in 2016. In the 44 different markets in which Dacia is active, it sold 584,219 vehicles in total, representing a year-on-year increase of six per cent.

The Stepway family, one of Dacia’s biggest success stories, maintains its growing momentum with the addition of a fifth member to the Dacia range – the new Logan MCV Stepway – following the Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Duster and Logan MCV.

The new Logan MCV Stepway sports an undeniably muscular build, with an assertive personality that draws inspiration from the world of crossover styling, offering first class practicality and vast load space at an extremely competitive price.

The generously proportioned new Logan MCV Stepway carries over all the key qualities of the Logan MCV:

Impressive interior space, with five proper seats

A 573-litre boot – amongst the largest in any segment of the automotive market

On the design front, the new Logan MCV Stepway has a distinctly modern edge, including a new lighting signature, new interior updates, additional storage space and upgraded equipment specifications.

Distinctive styling

With its rugged good looks, eye-catching features and generous specification, the new Logan MCV Stepway is clearly a member of the Stepway family.

For easier ingress, its ground clearance has been increased to 174mm – 50mm more than that of the Logan MCV, while its high-up driving position ensures outstanding visibility.

At the front, the new Logan MCV Stepway sports a two-tone bumper as well as a satin-effect chrome skid plate, plus the fitment of fog lights. The model similarly incorporates Dacia’s new lighting signature unveiled at last year’s Paris Motor Show and which imbues it with a dynamic and thoroughly contemporary appearance, with headlights that now incorporate LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) in the form of four stacked rectangles. This modern design results in a visibly wider look for the front end of the new Logan MCV Stepway.

The front bumper has been modified to exude an elegant yet athletic stance. Like the other models in the Stepway line-up, the new Logan MCV Stepway’s grille mirrors the black elements of the two-tone bumper, with the chrome rectangles rounding off its distinctive style in much the same manner as the Duster.

Meanwhile, seen from the side, the wheel arches and sills are accentuated by an exclusive trim that emphasises the model’s bold, powerful feel. The new Logan MCV Stepway also comes with Dark Metal door mirror housings and Stepway decals on the front doors, along with Dark Metal longitudinal roof bars which further emphasise the model’s estate car lines.

At the rear, the tail lights are picked out in black, while the new Logan MCV Stepway’s two-tone bumper and satin-effect chrome skid plate are characteristic cues of Dacia’s Stepway range.

The new Logan MCV Stepway comes in a choice of two colours at launch – namely the brand’s iconic Azurite Blue and Mink – combined with new, 16-inch Stepway Dark Metal Flexwheel wheels. This smart, economical and attractive system comprises a slotted wheel trim design that fits over a similarly slotted rim.

A modern interior with more features than ever before

Inside the cabin, the new Logan MCV Stepway enjoys a new, more status-enhancing ambience first introduced several months ago in the new Sandero. This can be seen in the satin-effect chrome door releases, while the centre console fascia and air vents are trimmed by similarly-coloured surrounds.

The new Logan MCV Stepway comes with Dacia’s new four-spoke steering wheel – complete with horn push in the centre – in the brand’s Soft Feel finish, making it highly durable, easy on the eye and pleasant to the touch. The steering wheel mounted-controls are now better integrated, resulting in a more user-friendly and comfortable driving experience. In the middle of the wheel, beneath the Dacia logo, the word ‘Stepway’ is picked out in blue.

The upholstery fabric selected for the new Logan MCV Stepway first appeared inside the new Sandero Stepway. These seats feature a 3D weave for a greater sensation of depth, enhanced by top-stitching. The overall effect is an even more dynamic design.

More extensively equipped for enhanced comfort

The new Logan MCV Stepway will be available in Laureate trim only, featuring MediaNav Evolution, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, DAB radio and Hill Start Assist (HSA). Leather upholstery, reverse parking camera and height adjustment package are also available.

The vehicle’s interior features have been conceived to take the strain out of everyday motoring. The door-mounted front and rear electric window switches fall more easily to hand than before. For enhanced comfort, drivers now benefit from a one-touch function and a retractable centre armrest incorporated into the seat. Last but not least, the model is fitted with one-touch direction indicators and a lit glove box.

In addition to the many stowage areas located conveniently throughout the cabin, rear passengers are pampered by a ceiling light and a 12V power supply to connect and charge portable devices.

The new Logan MCV Stepway will be available with a choice of engine and transmission options: