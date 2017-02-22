Comes with a 575-liter boot and 50-millimeter raised ground clearance.

Dacia’s Stepway family has a new, fourth member – following the market launch of the Sandero Stepway, Lodgy Stepway, and Dokker Stepway, the Romanian brand is now introducing the Logan MCV Stepway. Combining the 573-liter boot volume of the regular Logan wagon with the 50-millimeter raised driving position of the Stepway lineup, the vehicle will be on display at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Needless to say, the car receives all the typical Stepway visual signs, including a two-tone front bumper with a satin-effect chrome skid plate, a prominent diffuser, and a radiator grille with chrome rectangles, similar to the one in the facelifted Duster. Speaking of facelifts, the new Logan MCV Stepway incorporates Dacia’s new lighting signature unveiled at last year’s Paris Motor Show with headlights that now feature LED daytime running lights.

Dacia Logan MCV Stepway
Dacia Logan MCV Stepway
Dacia Logan MCV Stepway

The side profile reveals the wheel arches have gained protective plastic coverings, while the door mirrors have received housings in Dark Metal color. The smoked taillights differentiates the Stepway version from the regular wagon – as also do the two-tone bumper and satin-effect chrome skid plate.

Take a virtual step inside the cabin and you will find identical atmosphere as in the standard Logan MCV after the facelift. However, the upholstery is the same as in the Sandero Stepway with a 3D weave for “a greater sensation of depth, enhanced by top-stitching.”

Dacia Logan MCV Stepway
Dacia Logan MCV Stepway
Dacia Logan MCV Stepway

The new Logan MCV Stepway will be offered exclusively in top Laureate trim level, featuring satellite navigation, rear parking sensors, air conditioning, DAB radio, and Hill Start Assist as standard. Leather upholstery, reverse parking camera, and height adjustment package are also available as an option. Two engines will be on the list, at least initially – a petrol unit with 90 horsepower (66 kilowatts), mated to a five speed manual gearbox, and a 90-hp (66-kW) diesel motor paired with the same transmission.

Source: Dacia

