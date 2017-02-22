Only five street-legal cars are going to be made.
After a painstakingly long teaser campaign, Italdesign is finally ready to unleash its Geneva-bound V10 beast. You will be happy to hear the supercar is more than just for show as it will enter limited production series of five cars, all of which are going to have a body made entirely out of carbon fiber. The aggressive body will be attached to a modular chassis built from a combination of aluminum and more carbon fiber to keep the weight as low as possible.
At the heart of the road-legal machine will be a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine likely shared with the Audi R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan. Output numbers have not been disclosed just yet, but we remind you the supercars from Ingolstadt (in V10 Plus guise) and Sant’Agata Bolognese both have 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 560 Newton-meters (413 pound-feet) on tap.
We do know from Italdesign its latest creation will need 3.2 seconds until 62 mph (100 kph) en route to a top speed of more than 205 mph (330 kph). Unsurprisingly, these performances mirror those of the Audi R8 V10 Plus. The Huracan LP 610-4 has the exact same acceleration performance, but a slightly lower top speed (201 mph / 325 kph).
What truly sets the Speciali apart is the much more aggressive exterior design with vented front and rear fenders, a prominent front splitter, and beefy side skirts. The back of the mid-engine supercar is dominated by a massive diffuser and a large fixed wing boosting downforce. Overall, the car has more design cues in common with the Huracan than with the R8.
Following its premiere next month at the Geneva Motor Show, the new road-going car from Italdesign will enter production in Turin, Italy at the company’s factory in Moncalieri. All five cars are going to be assembled before the end of the year and will be sold under the newly founded "Italdesign Automobili Speciali" brand. Pricing for the coupe will begin at €1.5M ($1.6M).
