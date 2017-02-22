Boasts one of the biggest trunks in its segment.

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the third-generation i30 Wagon set to become one of the most practical models in its class thanks to a massive trunk. With the rear seats in place, the compact estate designed in Germany and produced in Czech Republic can swallow as much as 602 liters of your luggage. Should you need even more hauling capabilities, fold down the rear seats and the cargo capacity will grow to a massive 1,650 liters. For the sake of comparison, the model it replaces was able to hold 528 and 1,642 liters, respectively. Expect virtually the same numbers from its sister model, the new Kia cee’d SW likely due in 2018.

Beyond the bigger trunk, it’s unsurprisingly the same i30 hatchback. It carries over the generous 2,650-mm wheelbase and has the very same width: 1,795 mm.

As expected, the wagon is going to be powered by the same array of engines, including a turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-liter gasoline unit with 120 hp (89 kW) on tap. Upgrade to the larger four-cylinder 1.4-liter and you’ll have 140 hp (138 kW) at your disposal. For those who would rather have a diesel, the thrifty 1.6-liter CRDi is going to be available with 95, 110, and 136 hp.

Depending on engine choice, the 2017 Hyundai i30 Wagon is going to be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Needless to say, these two transmissions are going to send the engine’s power exclusively to the front wheels. The only i30 that might receive the all-wheel-drive treatment is the i30 N hot hatch, but a decision is still pending.

As it’s the case with the five-door hatchback, the wagon boasts a generous array of safety and equipment systems, such as Advanced Smart Cruise Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking. Customers can also fit the compact family hauler with a Lane Keeping Assist System, Blind Spot, Rear-Cross Traffic Alert, and a High Beam Assist.

The list of optional goodies is quite long and it includes among others full-LED headlights, wireless charging, rearview camera, and an eight-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system set to feature Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration.

Tested on the Nürburgring, the third-gen Hyundai i30 Wagon will receive its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show next month before going on sale shortly thereafter. In the second half of 2017, the i30 range will grow with the launch of the i30 N, while early 2018 a fastback body style will be added to the lineup.

Source: Hyundai

