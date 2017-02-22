Hide press release Show press release

NEW GENERATION HYUNDAI i30 TOURER: ELEGANCE MEETS VERSATILITY

New wagon body style will be the next member in the i30 family, following launch of five-door

Timeless design of i30 is enhanced by versatile and elegant form of wagon

The New Generation i30 Wagon will celebrate its world premiere at Geneva International Motor Show 2017 during the Hyundai press conference (8:15 am CET, 7 March 2017)

High Wycombe, 22 February 2017 – This year’s Geneva International Motor Show will be the stage for the unveiling of the New Generation Hyundai i30 Tourer. The new member of the i30 family maintains the timeless design of its five-door sibling, adding elegance and versatility in its body style.

“Designed, developed, tested and manufactured in Europe, the New Generation Hyundai i30 is Hyundai Motor’s DNA car in Europe,” says Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe. “The i30 is more than just a model – it is a family of cars, consisting of four body types with unique characters united by a coherent, timeless design. With the new i30 Tourer we are now introducing the next body type, offering elegance and versatility for everyone.”

“The New Generation i30 Tourer speaks the language of the i30 family in terms of design, and it carries the new Hyundai family identity – the Cascading Grille,” explains Thomas Bürkle, Chief Designer at Hyundai Design Centre Europe. “The tapering roofline and the dynamic proportions give the Tourer an almost coupé-like silhouette. The sleek and dynamic profile is further emphasised by a rich chrome frame surrounding the side windows.”

In combination with the full-LED headlamps and the vertical LED daytime running lights, the New Generation i30 Tourer has a strong visual presence.

High versatility with one of the biggest boots in the segment

The i30 Tourer’s sleek design does not compromise boot space: with 602 litres of space (VDA 211) and 1,650 litres (VDA 214) with the seats folded, it has one of the biggest boots in the segment. Versatility is further enhanced by the additional storage space beneath the boot floor with several compartments.

The overall length of the Tourer is 4,585 mm (5-door version: 4,340 mm), the height is 1,465 mm (1,475 mm with roof rack). Theoverall width of 1,795 mm and wheelbase of 2,650 mm are the same as the five-door version.

Best-in-class standard safety package

Hyundai Motor democratises technology by offering latest active safety and connectivity features for the New Generation i30 Tourer. The i30 offers best-in-class standard active safety with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, High Beam Assist and Lane Keeping Assist System always on board.

Using camera sensors, the Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) fitted in the i30 operates in three stages. Initially warning the driver visually and acoustically, it controls the brake according to the collision danger stage, and applies maximum braking force to avoid a collision or minimise damage when a collision is unavoidable. The optional pedestrian recognition uses a front radar and avoids or mitigates the consequence of an impact with a pedestrian.

Driver Attention Alert (DAA) is a driver protection feature which helps monitor driving patterns in order to detect fatigued driving and prevent potential accidents.

Advanced Smart Cruise Control (ASCC) keeps a constant speed and distance from the vehicle ahead by automatically accelerating and braking up to 180 km/h. If the traffic comes to a halt, the system applies the brake until the car comes to a standstill and accelerates to the desired speed as soon as the road is clear.

The Blind Spot Detector (BSD) with Lane Change Assist monitors the rear corners and, if another vehicle is detected, a visual alert appears on the exterior mirrors.

The Rear-Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) system reduces the risk of collision with approaching traffic when reversing out of narrow areas with low visibility by alerting the driver visually and acoustically.

The Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) alerts the driver of unsafe movements at over 60 km/h by sensing the car’s position. It warns the driver before inducing corrective steering to guide the driver back to a safe position.

The Speed Limit Information Function (SLIF) identifies road speed signs and displays the speed limit in real time. The information is shown both in the navigation system display as well as in the TFT cluster.

A High Beam Assist (HBA) detects both oncoming vehicles and vehicles in the same lane ahead at night and changes to low-beam as appropriate, reducing blinding effects on other drivers. Whenever there are no vehicles detected HBA automatically re-activates the high beams, maximising the driver’s range of vision.

Smart and connected

The i30 Wagon offers customers a spacious and elegant interior with a horizontal layout and free floating screen for the infotainment system. The eight-inch touch screen of the new generation navigation system offers state-of-the-art connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and LIVE Services. A wireless charging system for smartphones with the Qi standard is available as well. As an alternative, customers can choose between different audio options, including the audio system with a five-inch capacitive LCD touch screen with integrated dynamic rear-view camera, Bluetooth connectivity and My Music functionality.

Dynamic and efficient powertrains

The powertrain line-up of the i30 Tourer consists of downsized turbocharged engines to enhance efficiency and responsiveness (preliminary fuel consumption in l/100 km for the Hyundai i30 Wagon range: combined 5.8 – 3.6 l/100km, CO 2 Emissions 135– 95 g/km*). Customers can choose from two petrol engines and one 1.6-litre turbo diesel engine with 110PS. The Tourer is available with Hyundai’s all-new turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, the 1.4 T-GDI delivers maximum power of 140 PS and the new three-cylinder 1.0 T-GDI that delivers maximum power of 120 PS.

Driving dynamics

The engineers of Hyundai Motor Europe’s Technical Centre in Germany enhanced the driving dynamics of the New Generation i30 in a rigorous testing programme throughout Europe and on the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife. The highly rigid and light body with 53 % Advanced High Strength Steel provides the basis for good ride and handling characteristics, and the fact that it is combined with 10 % more direct steering and a newly developed chassis means the driver can enjoy dynamic driving together with high levels of comfort.

Made in Europe

Designed in Hyundai Motor Europe’s Technical Centre in Rüsselsheim, produced in Nošovice, Czech Republic, and tested on the Nürburgring, the third generation i30 family is built on the infrastructure that Hyundai Motor has developed over the last 25 years in Europe. It aims to continue the success of the two previous generations of i30, which have sold more than 800,000 cars in Europe since 2008.

*Official combined cycle test –All values are tentative and not homologated yet, hence subject to changes.