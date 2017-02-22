We will have to wait a few more weeks until the Geneva Motor Show for full disclosure, but what we’ve seen thus far of the new Gemballa Avalanche suggests the wait will be worth it. Based on the current 991-series Porsche 911 Turbo, the Avalanche will deliver all kinds of rear-engine insanity thanks to no less than 700 pound-feet of twist and 809 horsepower. For those keeping score, that’s almost 300 more ponies than you get from a standard 911 Turbo, which already rips to 60 miles per hour in roughly 3 seconds.

That’s all the information we have at this time, aside from a couple photos that reveal prolific carbon fiber, lots of purple, and enough wings to warrant interest from the Federal Aviation Administration. It would seem the engineers at Gemballa want to ensure the rear stays planted at speed, or they’re simply paying homage to the Red Baron’s Fokker Dr. I triplane. Speaking of homage, that carbon fiber bulge on the hood is oddly reminiscent of a shaker scoop, which would make sense if the engine was actually there. Could Gemballa have some Dodge Challenger envy?

That’s okay; aggressive aesthetics are part of the Gemballa formula. And with 800-plus horsepower on tap, the wings, fins, bulges, and purple haze take the Avalanche properly over-the-top in the looks department. We don’t have any performance figures, but sub 3-second 0-60 runs and a top speed easily north of 200 mph are safe assumptions. Beyond that, Gemballa CEO Steffen Korbach said in a press release that “they are also set to break some records.” He was referring to the Avalanche and the Gemballa GTR 780 EVO-R, a car which we haven't seen but is also set to debut at Geneva. Is the bar about to be reset for street-car performance at the Nurburgring?

If the previous incarnations of the Avalanche are any indication, we should be in for a heck of a ride.

Source: Gemballa