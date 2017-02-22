Velar. That's the name of Land Rover's long-rumored coupe-SUV, which will slot between the Evoque and Sport in the Range Rover lineup. Right now, all we can see is a rear view, showing a decidedly sleek rear end. But we won't have to wait long to see more – Land Rover will release all the official details on March 1, and we'll see the new Velar in person at the Geneva Motor Show the following week, followed by its U.S. debut at the New York show in April.

"We call the Velar the avant-garde Range Rover. It brings a new dimension of glamour, modernity and elegance to the brand," Land Rover's chief design officer, Gerry McGovern, said in a press release. As for the name, Land Rover says Velar “dates back to the first Range Rover prototypes” from the 1960s. “When development engineers needed to hide the true identity of the 26 pre-production Range Rover vehicles, they chose the name Velar, derived from the Latin ‘velare’ meaning to veil or cover.”







The image above shows exactly how the Velar compares to the Range Rover Evoque and Sport, slotting nicely between the two. (Rumor has it the Velar shares its platform with the Jaguar F-Pace crossover.) We don't have any other details as far as powertrain or equipment goes, but we expect Land Rover's family of Ingenium engines to be onboard, in turbocharged four- and supercharged six-cylinder variants.

While we wait for more photos to be released, note that the Velar looks an awful like what we previewed in our rendering back in January. Actually, it looks a bit better. We can't wait to see it live in Switzerland next month.

Source: Land Rover