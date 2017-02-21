The new Opel Insignia will make its live debut at the Geneva Motor Show following an online debut late in 2016. In doing so, the company will also introduce a range of new color options to accent the elegant styling with the new Opel Exclusive program.

As part of the Opel Exclusive program, the company will give owners the chance to have their second-generation Insignias stand out in a crowded parking lot. Customers can choose from an "unlimited range" of colors based on style and preference – all at an added cost, of course.

The unlimited color range will be available in three types of finishes, including tri-coat, which gives the car a smoother appearance than a standard finish, metallic, which reflects more incandescent light, and pearl, which embeds a fine layer of crystals into the finish that brings out its natural shine.







Personalization options will follow on the interior. Buyers will be able to choose from a range of options, including the type of leather, to the wheels, and other decorative design elements throughout. Both exterior and interior customizations are reserved for Exclusive customers only.

Along with the new Opel Exclusive program, the Insignia will feature two new OnStar services. The newly-introduced Personal Assistant allows passengers to book hotel rooms and search for suitable parking spots via an OnStar Advisor. Other features include a 360-degree camera, all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, and a new turbocharged engine.

The Opel Insignia will make its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month. The sedan will start at €25,940 ($27,329), and the Sports Tourer wagon will start at €26,940 ($28,721) when it goes on sale later in the year.

Source: Opel