The Cadillac User Experience (CUE) infotainment system is getting a major overhaul, and the new version will first debut in the 2017 Cadillac CTS. Cars with the new system began production this week.

The newest version of CUE is designed to make using in-car functions easier and faster for customers. Cadillac spokesman Steve Martin said the company consulted with Cadillac owners on three continents and used that information to redesign the menu layouts and “user paths” through the on-screen software. “We’re able to simplify steps, we’re able to put information right in front of them [the user],” he told Motor1. The system also has a faster processor than before, he said.

One of the biggest changes is the ability to create your own Cadillac profile, which stores all of your preferences, including radio presets, on-screen button configurations, and navigation options, in the cloud. That way, you can have all of your settings on any Cadillac you drive. Someone taking advantage of the Book car-sharing service, for instance, would always have their favorite radio settings available. In a two-driver household, the infotainment system would automatically switch between profiles based on which driver’s key was used to start the car.

Customers can also opt into a cloud-connected navigation service that not only constantly updates with traffic and construction information, but also based on where and when the owner usually drives. But customers can disable that function if they have privacy concerns.

“The system will learn those habits of the consumer and when it suggests route, it will include things that the consumer likes,” Martin said, like common destinations or shortcuts.

An app store, called Collection, will allow owners to download various other software for CUE, including weather and audiobook information.

As before, CUE will still offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, as well as menus for the audio system, Bluetooth phone calls, and climate controls.

After launching in the middle of the 2017 model year on the CTS, look for the new version of CUE to be introduced on the 2018 ATS and XTS. Availability for other models hasn’t yet been confirmed; Martin said vehicles like the XT5, CT6, and Escalade would most likely receive the new infotainment system when they were updated, for instance during mid-cycle refreshes.

Source: Cadillac