The mark of any good muscle car – the Chevy Camaro specifically – is how quickly it’s able to sprint to 60 miles per hour, and how fast it’s able to go flat out. With a top speed of 198 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, the new Camaro ZL1, then, is the peak of Camaro performance.

But with five generations behind it, there are more than a few examples that come close on the stats sheet… and a few others that don’t. We thought it only appropriate to take a look back in time at some of the fastest, and slowest, Camaros to ever come off the production line.

Naturally, official performance figures aren’t always easy to come by, especially for older models. The data you see here should all be considered "estimated" as it’s been sourced from Camaro honey holes across the Internet. Your quarter mile times may vary.

Fastest

The fifth-generation Camaro debuted in 2010, and we’ve seen more than five different variants with a range of engine options since then. But it’s the high-output V8 that really gets the Camaro out of a hole in a hurry. Apart from the already mentioned ZL1, the 2016 Camaro SS, Z28, and others rank as the five fastest ever built.

2017 Camaro ZL1 2016 Camaro 1SS 2015 Camaro Z/28 2015 Camaro Zl1 2017 Camaro SS 1LE Engine 6.2-liter supercharged V8 6.2-liter V8 7.0-liter V8 6.2-liter supercharged V8 6.2-liter V8 Horsepower 650 455 505 580 455 0-60 3.5 seconds 4.0 seconds 4.0 seconds 4.1 seconds 4.1 seconds Quarter Mile 11.5 seconds @ 125 mph 12.3 seconds @ 116 mph 12.3 seconds @ 116.1 mph 12.4 seconds @ 117 mph 12.4 seconds @ 116 mph Top Speed 198 mph 165 mph (limited) 190 mph 184 mph 165 mph (limited)

Slowest

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the five slowest Camaros ever built range from second-gen examples all the way to fourth gen. Naturally, most of the models on this list are equipped with V6s and aren’t exactly the creme de la creme of Camaro performance.