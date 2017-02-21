Citroen still thinks the minivan has some life left to live on the European market. That’s why the French automaker is rolling out an all-new version of its quirky C3 Picasso later this year, following the arrival of the new C3 back in June. Following a number of earlier spy shots and leaked images, the new photoshoot gives us our best look yet at the lovable little lug.

Like the one it’s replacing – which has been on the market since 2008 – the new C3 Picasso will keep many of the same design cues, including the unusual split headlights and spacious square body. Though the prototype doesn’t show off the signature "Airbumps" yet, like the regular C3, we assume the Picasso will feature them standard.







The new C3 Picasso will share its underpinnings with the Opel Meriva. Both cars will ride on the PF1 platform, and will be produced at GM's Zaragoza plant in Spain. Power will be sent to the front wheels exclusively via a standard manual gearbox or an optional EAT6 six-speed automated manual.

Buyers can expect to find a range of PSA gasoline and diesel engines under the hood, including a 1.0-liter PureTech option with 68 horsepower (50 kilowatts), a 1.2-liter engine with 82 or 110 hp (61 or 82 kw), and a 1.6-liter Blue HDi turbodiesel with a range of 75, 99, and 120 hp (55, 73, and 89 kw).

No official word yet on when the new C3 Picasso will make its debut, but we expect to see it at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show in March, if not soon after that.

Source: Automedia