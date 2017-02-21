The upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show in early March will see the debut of a new concept vehicle from Mercedes-AMG, previewing a future luxury four-door, Porsche Panamera-rivaling sedan. Tentatively called the GT4, the study will be the highlight at the German company’s Geneva stand, where it will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

We’ve discussed this topic several times so far, and we even got a strong indication by boss Tobias Moers the sedan is already in the agenda. Now, Autocar reports the final production model will arrive in European dealerships in 2018 and will be previewed by the aforementioned 600-horsepower (447-kilowatt) concept with a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine.

Serving as a replacement for the CLS Shooting Brake, the production vehicle will be based on the MRA platform, which will be modified by AMG engineers and will feature “unique” wheelbase and track width measurements. What’s more, an extensive use of aluminum and hot-formed high-strength steel will keep the weight lower than other current models based on the same architecture. Also, a unique suspension layout would differentiate the GT4 from the rest of AMG’s products.







Just like the concept, the production model will be powered by the company’s latest 4.0 V8 engine, which will be offered in two power stages. All-wheel drive will be part of the standard equipment. Interestingly, the engine could be coupled with a new integrated starter generator (ISG), which should provide an improved acceleration from a standstill and additional 20 hp (15 kW) for short periods of time.

For those who want a more frugal Panamera alternative, Mercedes-AMG will likely introduce a version with a 3.0-liter engine. Both the 4.0 and 3.0 variants will use the latest evolution of the firm’s dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Source: Autocar