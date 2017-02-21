After joining forces to develop the AM-RB 001 hypercar, Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing are teaming up once again, although it’s a lot less exciting this time around. The Vantage S in both V8 and V12 flavors has been customized by Gaydon’s “Q by Aston Martin” bespoke division with some of the cosmetic tweaks taking inspiration from the Red Bull Racing team to cater “the most devoted Formula 1 enthusiast.”

As standard, both cars are going to wear a Mariana Blue paint derived from Red Bull Racing’s F1 livery, but clients can ask Aston Martin to paint the car in satin Mariana Blue or gloss Tungsten Silver. Regardless of desired hue, all these fancy Vantage S models will have the front grille, splitter, side strakes, and rear diffuser finished off in carbon fiber, while the brake calipers and some of the body accents will come in either red or yellow.

To further emphasize the tie-up between the two, upon request clients can ask Aston Martin to engrave the signature of either Daniel Ricciardo or Max Verstappen on the side sills as well as on the final inspection plaques. Doing so will provide the “the ultimate seal of approval,” according to the automaker’s talented PR team.

It’s unclear at this point how many units are planned for production, but we do know customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in the second half of the year. Pricing details have not been disclosed, although you can image the extra goodies will command a premium over a regular Vantage S V8 / V12.

Speaking about the launch of the special edition duo, Aston Martin President & CEO, Dr. Andy Palmer said the following:

“Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers.”

Source: Aston Martin