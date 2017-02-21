February 21, 2017, Detroit, MI – Motor1.com, the leading global source of online car reviews, news, and information, today announced it is extending its service to readers from providing trusted automotive information to delivering car purchase solutions with the launch of its own online car shopping service.

The launch of Motor1.com’s car shopping platform – rolling out in the United States first, and going to global editions throughout 2017 – will provide car buyers with complete build and configuration capability for new car purchases, alongside access to nearly four million pre-owned vehicles in the United States.







As a multi-territory website currently operating in six markets, the U.S. car shopping launch is a precursor to rolling out the first genuinely international car shopping platform. The system will provide users a single, consistent, and powerful way to research and purchase new and used vehicles wherever they live.

With new car sales topping 18 million vehicles in the U.S. in 2016, one of Motor1.com’s key considerations in the design of its car shopping platform was a commitment to a great user experience across both desktop and mobile. Over 60% of Motor1.com’s web traffic originates on mobile, underlining the strategy that a great mobile experience for car buyers will be a key differentiator in an ultra-competitive marketplace.

Motor1.com’s car shopping platform launches today after extensive trials. It promises to connect expert automotive advice with the tools to make an informed car purchase from one of the largest inventories available. The user experience integrates new car configuration with pre-owned listings and car review information in an intuitive interface. Powerful filtering tools enable easy access to a large inventory of new and used cars, but with an accuracy that allows car buyers to precisely target their requirements.

John Neff, Motor1.com’s Editor in Chief said, “Today we are launching a well-researched and highly considered extension to our operation, which we hope will set standards in car shopping. Not only do we have one of the largest stocks of pre-owned cars and the ability to configure new cars, but we believe our user experience, that incorporates a fully optimized mobile solution, will extend our market leaderships from editorial reporting to car buying.”



Motor1.com Car Buying Key User Interface Features

> Find the type of car you want – Dozens of filters let you pinpoint exactly the new or used car you’re looking for. Bodystyle filters include coupe, convertible, sedan, hatchback, wagon, SUV, minivan, and truck, while engines types can be sorted by number of cylinders. You can also filter by color, sale price, monthly finance cost, interior specification, fuel economy, and performance variables.

> Configure the vehicle you want to buy – build a car in the configurator with the options and features you want, and we’ll find the dealers near you that have it.

> Research all new cars – Motor1.com has an extensive library of news articles, car reviews, and videos for every new car sold in the U.S., all of which is surfaced and neatly integrated within the car shopping experience.





About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is a technologically advanced international digital media group specializing in automotive content while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, car shopping, and premium video production. It is part of the Motorsport Network family of digital media platforms and is published in multiple language editions and is viewed by millions every month

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network connects hundreds of millions of people who love motorsport and cars. Our technology and distinct brands distinguish our unique content and services to help us engage motorsport and auto fans in 17 languages. We connect this universe with television, digital content, live events, e-commerce, gaming and social networking to unify people with a passion for all things automotive. As a global digital media company, we are your gateway to the world of road and racing.

For more information, please contact:

Liam Clogger, Vice President of Communications, Motorsport Network

E-mail: lc@motorsport.com

Telephone: +44 (0)7585 607090