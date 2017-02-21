Hide press release Show press release

The new e-Golf1 can now be ordered

Electric model has extended range of 300 kilometres (NEDC 2 )

) Standard features now include 9.2-inch infotainment system and gesture control

Car-Net e-Remote app provides convenient access to key vehicle functions by smartphone

Heat pump assures reliable driving range and comfort even on cold days

One by one, the new Golf models are becoming available for customer orders. The range is now being completed by the new e-Golf with an all-electric drive system. Compared to its predecessor, the new version offers more power, longer range and extended standard features. Prices for the zero-emission model start at € 35.900 (in Germany).

In its new e-Golf, Volkswagen is using a new lithium-ion battery whose energy capacity has been increased from 24.2 kWh to 35.8 kWh. In terms of an annual average that is relevant to customers, the e-Golf will now cover up to 200 kilometres or more in everyday driving on one battery charge – depending on driving style, the use of air conditioning and other parameters2. Its driving range in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) is 300 kilometres. This enlarges the car's radius of activity compared to its predecessor – by 50 per cent, depending on driving style and usage. In addition, all customers receive extended standard features among others "Front Assist" incl. City Emergency Braking with the new Pedestrian Monitoring, a multi-function steering wheel (in leather) and Volkswagen Media Control. The electric motor now develops 100 kW/136 PS, which is 15 kW/20 PS more than in the previous model. The compact four-door car sprints to 100 km/h in 9.6 seconds.

Other new features in the e-Golf are the optional Active Info Display (digital instruments) and the standard 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system that is operated by gesture control. Furthermore, as in all electric models from Volkswagen, it is possible to conveniently access various vehicle functions of the e-Golf via the Car-Net "e-Remote" app. A smartphone or tablet can be used to start or stop the air conditioning or battery charging, for example. The app even shows the most recent parking location of the e-Golf on a map. In its exterior appearance, the updated e-Golf features modified front and rear ends with new LED headlights and LED tail lights.

The e-Golf heats interior air with an electrical heating unit – as in other electric vehicles. It offers the same familiar Golf level of comfort, even at temperatures below freezing. If the user wants to warm up the car while it is charging, utilizing energy from the electrical grid, this can be activated with the "Car-Net e-Remote" remote control app. This function preserves the charge of the high-voltage battery, preserving more energy for driving.

Longer driving range in winter thanks to heat pump

The heating system in the e-Golf is an example of how innovative solutions can increase the efficiency of electric vehicles in everyday use – and consequently their driving range. The key concept here is heat pumps: the heat pump principle, which is familiar from energy-efficient buildings, is being used in a vehicle here – the e-Golf. The optional heat pump warms the vehicle interior using ambient air and lost heat from the power unit components. The heat pump that was specially developed for the e-Golf reduces electrical consumption and improves the driving range of the electric Golf perceptibly.

2NEDC: The specified range is the range when running through the cycles of the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) on a rolling road test bed. The actual range may vary from this figure in practice. The practical range of around 200 km is based on a typical driving style averaged over the entire year, and this figure depends on driving style, vehicle speed, the use of convenience and auxiliary electrical consumers, outside temperature, number of passengers and payload, the selected driving profile (Normal, ECO, ECO+) and topography.