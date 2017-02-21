There’s something to be said for being first. In this case, the folks at Fireball Performance Cars aren’t just talking about getting to the finish line first. They’re claiming to have the first 2017 Camaro to run a low nine-second pass in the quarter-mile – specifically 9.006 at 149 miles per hour.

The emphasis there is on low nine-second pass, because the company’s standard issue Fireball 900 Camaro already runs mid nine-second passes. That car debuted a few months ago at SEMA, boasting no less than 990 street-legal horsepower thanks to a host of engine upgrades that include higher-flow everything, hardened everything, and of course, a generous supercharger. To gain an extra half-second in the quarter, the Fireball team upped the supercharger even more, installed a kitchen sink, and then did what all power-hungry speed freaks do – they added nitrous. The result? 1,100 hp to the rear wheels in a street-legal Camaro.

One thing the company didn’t do was mess with the transmission. This modified Fireball 900 is running a stock 8-speed automatic, though a slip at 1,500 rpm has the crew shopping for an upgraded torque converter. The car also broke an already-upgraded aluminum drive shaft on the last run of the day. Fireball says the driveline tweaks alone should put this Camaro into the eight-second range.

In addition to the Fireball 900, the company also makes the Fireball 700 with only 720 horsepower. Upgrades include a 1200CFM supercharger, custom ECM tune, Fireball-specific wheels, and custom badging. Both cars are available for purchase through select Chevrolet dealers, which right now means just one location near the company’s Oklahoma City headquarters. Speaking with Fireball reps, they’re looking to expand that footprint for 2017.

Pricing for the Fireball 700 starts at $50,000, which includes a two-year/24,000-mile warranty. That sounds like a decent bargain compared to the $61,000 Camaro ZL1, as long as you don’t mind giving up the three-year factory warranty and chassis tweaks that send the ZL1 around the Nurburgring in 7 minutes 29 seconds.

The Fireball 900 starts at $90,000, which isn’t affordable by any stretch of the imagination, nor does it have the same warranty as 700. But it is a street-legal, turn-key Camaro with more power than a Bugatti Veyron, which to some could make it a bona-fide performance bargain.