520 bhp, 4,698 cc V-12 engine with Bosch Motronic 2.7 engine management, six-speed manual transmission, four-wheel independent suspension with coil springs and unequal-length wishbones, and four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes. Wheelbase: 101.6 in.





Originally delivered to famed heavyweight Champion boxer Mike Tyson

Only 5,694 actual, well-maintained miles

Immaculate condition; original hardtop, “circus box,” tool kits, and manuals

Ferrari Classiche certified





Every tifosi has dreamt of piloting a Formula 1 car on the open road. No traffic. No stop lights. No speed cameras. Just the sound of the car’s exhaust note reverberating off buildings—let alone the feeling of sheer of speed—would be enough to tug at the heartstrings of car enthusiasts anywhere. In essence, the Ferrari F50 was just that: an F1 car at heart, but it had been designed and engineered to be driven on the road.



At its heart was a 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine with five valves per cylinder and twin overhead camshafts per bank, derived directly from the engine used in the 1990 Formula 1 season. As fitted to the F50, it was capable of producing 520 horsepower at 8,000 rpm but was capable of reaching an eardrum-shattering 10,000 rpm. The six-speed longitudinal gearbox, complete with a limited-slip differential, was fitted behind the engine, between which the oil tank was mounted for the dry-sump engine lubrication system. To help rein in the power, massive drilled and ventilated disc brakes were fitted with Brembo-supplied four-piston brake calipers.



This fanatical attention to detail in adding performance and reducing weight paid massive dividends in terms of performance. Capable of rocketing to 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.6 seconds, the F50 could accelerate onwards toward a top speed of 202 mph if the driver was brave enough to keep accelerating. Even more incredible was the car’s time for a standing mile – just 30.3 seconds.



The example offered here was the 73rd of the 349 F50s produced, one of only 50 U.S.-spec examples made. Delivered to Nader Amirvand of Auto Market in Fountain Valley, it was subsequently sold with a new 456 in a package deal, reportedly at full sticker price, to the legendary heavyweight Champion boxer Mike Tyson. The car remained with Mr. Tyson, its original owner, for several years, before being resold through a Seattle broker to local computer magnate, Kevin Markus, with 4,900 miles.



Having remained virtually unused in Mr. Markus’ ownership, the car was sold in 2005 through Ferrari broker Michael Sheehan to an enthusiast in Georgia, who commissioned an engine-out service and full electronic updates by Rod Drew of the well-known F.A.I. in Costa Mesa, California. As part of this work the rear seal was replaced; oil and water pumps rebuilt; the dashboard pod removed, serviced, and reinstalled; the lighting system upgraded; the ride height actuator replaced; and new tires installed.



In 2010 at 5,320 miles, the then-owner, a Ferrari dealership owner and renowned collector of both vintage and modern Ferraris, had his dealership replace the fuel bladders, perform a full engine-out service, and replace the main seals and all fluids, etc., at a cost of $36,000. An oil service and annual maintenance followed in May 2011 at 5,326 miles, and a full brake system service followed, five years later, at 5,694 miles.



The car has never been driven hard and, accordingly, remains in beautiful condition with 5,694 miles recorded at the time of cataloguing. It is accompanied by a partial service history, as well as the two sets of tools in the front deck, owner’s manuals and warranty booklet in their leather folio, wheel socket, car cover in bag, both the removable hardtop and emergency soft top with bag (in fine condition), utility light, its window sticker, and the “circus trunk” containing roll bars and a carbon rear tonneau cover.



In its current ownership, the car has received full Classiche certification by the Ferrari factory, with the Red Book accompanying the car to sale. Subsequent to its Classiche certification, the owner elected to have the desirable aftermarket Tubi exhaust installed, for better performance and an even sweeter exhaust note.



An extremely high-quality, Classiche-certified and well-accessorized F50 with a very interesting history indeed, this is a hypercar that packs a considerable punch.