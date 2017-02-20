A major European auto show is right around the corner, so it comes as no surprise that SsangYong is gearing up to introduce a new concept for an SUV. This time around, it’s a midsize vehicle with a design that takes inspiration from the second-generation Korando sold between 1996 and 2006. At the same time, the new concept serves as a follow-up to the XAV (pictured below) introduced back in September 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show.





As with previous concepts from SsangYong, the latest showcar has a really awkward name: eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long (XAVL). The South Korean marque sees its newest creation as a combination between the ruggedness of an SUV and the practicality and roominess of an MPV. It seats up to seven people inside where there are very few physical buttons. Instead, a touchscreen mounted in the middle of the dash provides access to most of the concept’s functions, while the all-digital instrument cluster and blue LED ambient lighting give the cabin a modern vibe.

SsangYong goes on to specify the XAVL is equipped with the latest crop of safety and assistance systems. Surprisingly for a concept, propulsion does not come from a hybrid or an all-electric setup. A conventional gasoline engine or a “new clean-burning diesel” can reside underneath the bulging hood.

It’s unclear at this point whether the XAVL is a production-intent concept or it’s simply yet another concept created primarily for auto shows. Ssangyong does not provide even the slightest hint about the possibility of seeing a road-going version of this, so don’t be too surprised if the XAVL — like many other concepts before it — is just for show. If by any chance this is bound to morph into a production model, it will slot between the next-gen Korando and new Rexton.

Source: SsangYong