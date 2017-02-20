The new Chevy Camaro ZL1 has a 650-horsepower (485-kilowatt) V8, a 10-speed automatic that reportedly shifts faster than Porsche's PDK, and we know now, a top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour (321 kilometers per hour). The new ZL1 is given the crown "fastest Camaro ever" with a 198 mph (318 kmh) top speed.

In order to put that performance to the test, Chevy engineers took the new ZL1 to the High Speed Oval at Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg proving ground. The Camaro was run in both directions of the 7.6-mile (12.3 kilometer) loop, and compensating for wind speed, achieved a top speed of 202.3 mph in one direction, and 193.3 mph (311 kmh) going the other direction.

"This test caps an impressive list of performance stats for the Camaro ZL1, which was designed to excel at everything," said Al Oppenheiser, Camaro chief engineer. "It’s the most capable – and fastest –Camaro ever."







The ZL1 was running on production Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires with a recommended psi of 44 during the test. The only deviations from stock were the mandatory safety equipment and data logging systems placed throughout the car, inside and out.

Along with its impressive 198 mph top speed, the ZL1 is able to hit 60 mph (96 kmh) in just 3.5 seconds with the 10-speed automatic equipped, blast through the quarter mile in just 11.4 seconds at 127 mph (204 kmh), and achieve as much as 1.02gs in the corners.

Those interested in putting all that oomph in their driveway can pick up the Camaro ZL1 for $63,435 with the standard six speed manual transmission (including $995 destination), or $65,830 for the ZL1 with the 10-speed automatic. The drop-top version will be a bit more than that.

Source: Chevrolet