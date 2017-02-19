A brand new Mercedes-Benz G500 4x4² costs €230,169 in Germany where the G65 is available from €273,938. The G650 Landaulet is a combination of the two as it gets the former’s off-road prowess including portal axles and the latter’s V12 engine. The end result is an ultra-exclusive special edition limited to only 99 units each available for roughly €500,000 and all in left-hand-drive specification, according to Autocar. Talk about going out with a bang.

The very first G-Class to receive the posh Maybach treatment is being detailed in a couple of videos showing off the changes it had to go through to be worthy of the double M logo and the switch to the spectacular Landaulet body style. “Surely the most exclusive form of stylish open-top motoring,” as Mercedes likes to describe it, the G650 is undoubtedly the most luxurious G-Wagen ever. It boasts an electrically operated folding top as well a nifty glass partition — also electrically operated — that can switch from opaque to transparent and vice versa at the press of a button.

Being an ancient model, the regular G-Class is not exactly very spacious for people sitting in the back. That is why the G650’s wheelbase has been stretched by almost 58 centimeters to grant ample legroom for those relaxing on the comfy rear seats borrowed from the S-Class.

Bear in mind the mighty biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine won’t be able to unleash its full AMG potential because the vehicle’s top speed is going to be electronically capped at 112 mph (180 kph). With the roof down, the limiter will be programmed to kick in at 60 mph (96 kph). That’s what I call a first world problem.

The downright opulent Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet will take a bow next month at the Geneva Motor Show prior to a market launch this fall.

Videos: Mercedes-Benz