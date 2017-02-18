From a new Ferrari to a Ford Raptor, take a look back at some of the most eye-catching numbers of the week.

Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from Ford, Mercedes-Maybach, Bugatti, and Lexus.

211

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Maximum speed, in miles per hour, of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast. Essentially a thoroughly upgraded and renamed version of the F12berlinetta, the new car has an enlarged 6.5-liter pushing out a massive 800 horsepower (588 kilowatts). That’s enough for a 2.9-second run to 62 mph and that incredible 211-mph top speed.

1,549

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor towing a 1984 Mercedes-Benz 300TD Wagon

Distance, in miles, Managing Editor Steven Ewing drove a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. Not for fun, but to tow an ailing Mercedes with a busted engine to a repair specialist on the East Coast. The big Raptor never broke a sweat, even when towing through a brief snow storm, proving that Ford’s big off-road toy can do more than just launch sweet jumps.

99

2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Number of G650 Laundaulets that Mercedes-Maybach will produce. The ultra-luxurious G-Class variant has a power-folding soft top, massaging seats from an S-Class, and portal axles to provide incredible ground clearance. It’s a wild vehicle that is expected to cost more than half a million Euros. But with fewer than a hundred to be sold, you’ll need to get your order in soon.

60

2017 Bugatti Chiron production at Molsheim factory

Number of seconds needed for the Bugatti Chiron to accelerate from a standstill to 250 mph – and then brake back down to a stop again. The incredible statistic comes after it was revealed the 0-250-0 run takes the Chiron less than a minute. It should come as no surprise the car is quick: It makes 1,479 horsepower (1,103 kilowatts) and 1,181 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) from its 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine.

35

2018 Lexus LC 500h: Review

Highway fuel economy, in miles per gallon, of the new Lexus LC 500h. The hybrid sports car’s full ratings – 26 / 35 / 30 mpg – handily best the figures put out by the standard LC 500, and are even more efficient than a 2016 Toyota Camry. In the 354-horsepower (263-kilowatt) LC 500h, a 3.5-liter V6 is paired to a hybrid system and a CVT allowing a 0-to-62-mph time of 4.8 seconds.

 

