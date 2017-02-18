Numbers are all around us – whether we're breaking down the performance of a Ferrari 488, or comparing the price of a Model S to a Mercedes. Every week we pick out a few numbers that are so significant we have to give them a second look. Today we’re looking at key figures from Ford, Mercedes-Maybach, Bugatti, and Lexus.

Maximum speed, in miles per hour, of the new Ferrari 812 Superfast. Essentially a thoroughly upgraded and renamed version of the F12berlinetta, the new car has an enlarged 6.5-liter pushing out a massive 800 horsepower (588 kilowatts). That’s enough for a 2.9-second run to 62 mph and that incredible 211-mph top speed.

Distance, in miles, Managing Editor Steven Ewing drove a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor. Not for fun, but to tow an ailing Mercedes with a busted engine to a repair specialist on the East Coast. The big Raptor never broke a sweat, even when towing through a brief snow storm, proving that Ford’s big off-road toy can do more than just launch sweet jumps.

Number of G650 Laundaulets that Mercedes-Maybach will produce. The ultra-luxurious G-Class variant has a power-folding soft top, massaging seats from an S-Class, and portal axles to provide incredible ground clearance. It’s a wild vehicle that is expected to cost more than half a million Euros. But with fewer than a hundred to be sold, you’ll need to get your order in soon.

Number of seconds needed for the Bugatti Chiron to accelerate from a standstill to 250 mph – and then brake back down to a stop again. The incredible statistic comes after it was revealed the 0-250-0 run takes the Chiron less than a minute. It should come as no surprise the car is quick: It makes 1,479 horsepower (1,103 kilowatts) and 1,181 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) from its 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine.

Highway fuel economy, in miles per gallon, of the new Lexus LC 500h. The hybrid sports car’s full ratings – 26 / 35 / 30 mpg – handily best the figures put out by the standard LC 500, and are even more efficient than a 2016 Toyota Camry. In the 354-horsepower (263-kilowatt) LC 500h, a 3.5-liter V6 is paired to a hybrid system and a CVT allowing a 0-to-62-mph time of 4.8 seconds.