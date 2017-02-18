After providing a quick look at the Huracan Performante’s diet based on forged composites, Lamborghini is back with a fresh teaser for its track-focused raging bull. Speaking of track, the video was shot at the challenging Nürburgring in Germany where the new powered-up member of the Huracan family established a new record for a production car. We don’t have the official time just yet, but obviously it’s lower than the 6 minutes and 57 seconds needed by the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The million-dollar question is: How does it fare against the SCG003S? Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus’ latest masterpiece is targeting a time of only 6 minutes and 30 minutes. This is more than just a mere rumor taking into account the niche automaker itself revealed its ambitious objective this week. It’s not known at this point when the attempt will take place, but SCG says its “road-legal race car” has the potential to “annihilate” the current benchmark established by Porsche.

Meanwhile, the Lamborghini Huracan Performante will be unveiled online on February 23rd (Thursday) before heading to the Geneva Motor Show where coincidentally it will share the spotlight with the production-ready SCG003S.

Besides the ideal more power / less weight combo, the go-faster Huracan will also premiere a new type of active aerodynamics and will host an assortment of other upgrades over the standard LP 610-4. From a new exhaust system and beefier brakes to a faster gearbox and bespoke tires, the Performante’s specs sheet will certainly live up to the car’s self-explanatory moniker.

Following the coupe’s debut in Geneva next month, the Spyder version will follow most likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. It has already been spotted by our spy photographers while cold-weather testing as a camouflaged prototype with the fabric roof up.

Source: Lamborghini