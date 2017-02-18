The sensible family hauler is getting ready to make the transition towards a third generation, one that’s set to be the roomiest and most practical of them all. Ahead of its debut next month, the new i30 wagon is showing off its side profile with an elongated roofline and a redesigned derriere to boost the trunk’s capacity over its predecessor. While the outgoing compact model can swallow 528 liters of your stuff just like its sister model Kia cee’d SW, the new one should have an increased volume seeing as how the hatchback’s cargo capacity has jumped by 17 liters.

In regards to the oily bits, these will obviously be carried over from the five-door hatch, so expect the turbocharged 1.4-liter gasoline engine to serve as the main novelty when compared to the model’s predecessor. It’s good for 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) and 179 pound-feet (242 Newton-meters), but if you’re willing to settle for less, Hyundai will also have a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter acting as the entry-level engine with 100 horsepower. Between these two will slot a turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-liter mill with 120 hp on tap.

If you’ll be doing a lot of highway driving, you will probably be better off with the thriftier 1.6-liter turbodiesel available with 95, 110, and 136 hp. Depending on engine choice, Hyundai will sell the i30 Wagon with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Beyond the wagon, the i30 family will be extended in the latter half of the year with the addition of the N hot hatch set to be offered in 250 and 275 hp flavors. Early next year, the range will be rounded off by the introduction of a sleek fastback variant. As for the three-door coupe, it’s not coming back for a new generation.

The Hyundai i30 wagon will premiere on March 7th in Geneva and should go on sale shortly thereafter.

Source: Hyundai