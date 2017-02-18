American sports and race car manufacturer Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has announced it will introduce its first production model at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The SCG003S will have the tough task to become the fastest production car on the Nurburgring, targeting 6:30 minutes, nearly half a minute faster than the current production car record on the track.

SCG003S (road-legal, production model)

Unlike most of the supercars on the market, the SCG003S has been derived from a racing car, the SCG003C. However, the road-going variant will be lighter and more powerful, because regulations restrict the race version. Last time we talked about the car, the manufacturer said it will have 750 horsepower (559 kilowatts), but now it claims the 4.4-liter V8 engine delivers “in excess of 800 hp (596 kW).” Peak torque is rated at 627 pound-feet (850 Newton meters) at 5,900 rpm. Power is channeled to the wheels through a seven-speed gearbox, using hydraulically-controlled, two-disc clutch.







Glickenhaus also says this is the fastest cornering car on the road, capable of generating 2G through corners thanks to “unprecedented levels of downforce for a street-legal car, again derived from the competition version.” Translating this into numbers, thanks to its aerodynamics, the vehicle will generate downforce of more than 700 kilograms.

Another advantage of the SCG003S, according to the manufacturer, is the modular construction, which allows for much faster and cheaper repairs compared to other supercars. The final production version of the car will ride on 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels, hiding massive 380/360-millimeter, six/four-piston carbo-ceramic Brembo brakes.

SCG003C (race car)

In Geneva, the car will share the Glickenhaus stand with the one-off SCG003CS (Competizione Stradale) - a one-off car built for the owner of the manufacturer, Jim Glickenhaus. It is described as “a road-legal race car,” showcasing the customization possibilities of the project.

The SCG003S will be hand built in Italy by Manifattura Automobili Torino, and will be available in right-hand configuration. Production will start this summer.

