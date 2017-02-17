Name a better duo, I'll wait.

Green is the color of money. It makes sense, then, that it’s covering nearly every inch of this $349,000 McLaren 675LT. Together with an equally stunning 650S Le Mans Edition, the two cars together make a duo more powerful than Beyonce and Jay Z.

We sent our photographer, KVC, out to France to capture the two one-of-a-kind supercars side by side. Both were posted up in front of the cathedral Notre-Dame de Pairs and L’Institut de France across the the Louvres on the bank of the river Seine looking like pieces of artwork.

First up the 675LT. Wearing a special shade of Mantis Green, the supercar produces a devilish 666 horsepower (496 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (699 Newton-meters) of torque courtesy of a 3.8-liter biturbo V8. From a standstill, it will blast to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in about 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 205 mph (329 kmh).

The 650S, meanwhile, is a special Le Mans edition model, of which just 50 were produced. Each one comes with a 641-horsepower (477-kilowatt) V8 and a special set of bodywork celebrating the marque's 1995 Le Mans win. The two together produce a total of 1,307 horsepower (974 kilowatts), 1,016 pound-feet (1,377 Newton-meters) of torque, top speeds of 412 mph (663 kmh), and cost nearly $685,000 combined. 

But wait, there’s more.

On a cold, winter Sunday in Paris, a group of supercars owners met together with theirs cars before heading for a ride in the country. They invited our photographer to immortalize the moment. The cars included were a Lamborghini Aventador, a Weismann GT, a modified Mercedes SLS and Ferrari F12, and an Aston Martin DB9 Volante.

Photos: KVC / Motor1.com

