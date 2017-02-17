A new batch of spy photos gives us another look at the upcoming Audi RS4 Avant, and styling tweaks on this example hint that we’re seeing the production body here. The performance wagon looks like a great way to carry the whole family while still parking something fun in the garage.

This RS4 has a body similar to the existing S4 Avant but with a few tweaks that make it look more aggressive. Up front, the intakes at each corner appear to be larger. Otherwise, the face continues to have a massive version Audi’s Singleframe grille and jagged-edged headlights. From the three-quarters perspective, it’s possible to get sense of the fender flares seemingly boxy shape. Assuming that the Four Rings isn’t using cladding to hide their real shape, we like the concept of the company going back to the more angular designs from models like the original Quattro. At the back, the RS4 Avant packs a subdued roof spoiler and a massive, oval-shaped exhaust outlet at each corner of the lower fascia. Giant five-spoke wheels are another sign to other traffic that this isn’t a normal station wagon.





We don’t know anything about the interior yet, but it’s safe to expect the heavily-bolstered seats that are the norm for RS models.

A leak tells us that the RS4 Avant and RS5 Coupe share a tuned version of the 2.9-liter biturbo V6 that’s currently in the Porsche Panamera. The engine should be good for 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) in the RS models ­– versus 440 hp (324 kW) and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) in the Porsche. The updated powerplants should let the RS4 Avant get to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in under four seconds. Audi would limit the top speed to 155 mph (250 kph) unless buyers get an optional package that lets them reach 174 mph (280 kph). Gearbox options are largely a mystery, but an eight-speed automatic is rumored.

The same leak indicates the RS4 Avant production begins in December 2017, which points to a debut in the latter half of the year – possibly at September’s Frankfurt Motor Show. The RS5 begins heading down the assembly line in June 2017, so a premiere for it could be as soon as the Geneva Motor Show in March.

Source: Carpix