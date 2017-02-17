0-100 kph takes a very decent 7.3 seconds.

The Chevy Bolt Opel Ampera-e might be the cure for anyone suffering from range anxiety considering the folks from Rüsselsheim are saying the city EV boasts a “revolutionary officially certified NEDC range of 520 kilometers.” It’s possible thanks to a large lithium-ion battery featuring a capacity of 60 kWh, which has enough juice for 150 km (93 miles) of range for every 30 minutes of charging via a 50 kW DC public fast-charger. You won’t have to worry about the battery system taking into account it’s backed by an eight-year / 160,000-km warranty.

The Ampera-e was also put through its paces in the Worldwide Harmonized Light-Duty Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) driving cycle, which is actually a shortened test procedure during which the EV’s range was established at 380 km (236 miles) on average.

Opel Ampera-e - Vauxhall trials
Opel Ampera-e - Vauxhall trials

Range aside, the new Ampera-e is far from being a slouch. Its electric motor producing 204 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and an instant torque of 360 Newton-meters gives it enough electric punch for a sprint to 100 kph in a swift 7.3 seconds after hitting 50 kph in only 3.2 seconds. If you’re worried it doesn’t have enough power to deliver while you’re performing an overtaking maneuver, Opel says you should rest assured as the zero-emissions hatchback will need 4.5 seconds from 80 to 120 kph. Continue to accelerate and an electronic top speed limiter will kick in at 150 kph to protect the battery from depleting in a rapid manner.

Should you be interested in owning one, customer deliveries are slated to begin this spring initially in Norway, with Germany, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and other countries to follow.

It may wear Opel’s lightning bolt badge, but the Ampera-e is nothing more than a rebadged version of the 255-mile Chevy Bolt. As a matter of fact, it’s actually made on the same assembly line at General Motors’ factory in Orion, Michigan as demonstrated in the video below.

Source: Opel

You might also like:

Be part of something big