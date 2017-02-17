There's no doubt two of the most anticipated models for the American market in the next few years will be Ford’s new Bronco and Ranger. Following months of speculations, we finally got an official confirmation for the two vehicles from the Blue oval company earlier this year – and first spy photos have revealed development work on the pickup has already started.

Based on these spy shots, we have prepared an illustration, previewing the next generation Ranger, expected to debut sometime in 2018. Seen here is a pickup truck with roughly the same size as the current model (pictured below), but featuring a completely redesigned body. It’s no surprise the machine will be heavily inspired by its bigger brother, the F-150, which received a refreshed design last month. The fresh new face of the F-150 is adapted to the smaller dimensions of the Ranger and, dare we say, it perfectly suits the global vehicle.

Ford’s President of the Americas, Joe Hinrich, already promised the new Ranger will be “an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough.” This statement strongly suggests the vehicle will remain a true body-on-frame pickup, while both front- and four-wheel drive versions will be offered. It will be based on a slightly modified version of the current T6 platform, which will be shared with the upcoming 2020 Bronco.







The Ranger is currently sold in Europe exclusively with diesel engines. This is about to change, as the new model will also feature a naturally-aspirated V6 and an EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. The two gasoline options will likely be limited only to U.S. customers, but a strong five-cylinder diesel could be offered worldwide. Ford’s 10-speed automatic will be optionally available and will help the Ranger achieve “better MPG than the F-150,” as the company claims.







The development of the vehicle is rumored to take place at Ford’s Asia-Pacific Engineering Center in Victoria, Australia, while production will be focused at Ford’s Wayne, Michigan, production facility.

Source: OmniAuto