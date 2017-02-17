Sadly, it's not amphibious.

The Esprit S1 aka “Wet Nellie” was made famous by Roger Moore in the James Bond movie “The Spy Who Loved Me” celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. On this occasion, Lotus has decided it would be nice to honor the custom-built amphibious Esprit by doing a one-of-a-kind Evora Sport 410 featuring design cues influenced by Agent 007’s part car, part submarine.

Starting on the outside, the color-coded front bumper gives the lightweight sports car a new look in line with the Esprit S1, while the one-piece tailgate made from carbon fiber is part keyed white “to give the illusion of a traditional liftback,” according to the peeps from Norfolk. Rounding off the exterior tweaks are the special badges on the B pillar along with a black coach line reminiscent of the Esprit S1.

The tie-up between the two cars continues on the inside where the unique Evora Sport 410 has a Tartan trim on the carbon fiber sports seats and red stitching throughout the cabin.

That’s about it in terms of changes, so the car utilizes the same Toyota-sourced supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 410 horsepower (306 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. All that power is channeled to the wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox, but on the regular Evora Sport 410 you can opt for a six-speed automatic transmission as well.

Since this one has the manual, it means the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) takes 4.2 seconds, thus making it a tenth of a second slower than the auto-equipped version. On the flip side, the manual has a higher top speed of 190 mph (305 kph) vs. 174 mph (280 kph).

Lotus is making only 150 units of the hardcore Evora Sport 410 each year and will have it on sale in North America this spring.

If you’re wondering what happened to the actual Esprit S1 from the movie, Tesla founder Elon Musk bought it in September 2013 for £616,000 (fees included) or $997,000 at the exchange rate applicable at that point.

Source: Lotus

