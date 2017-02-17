If it floats your boat, you can actually buy it.

While the Mercedes-AMG GT R has to make do with “only” 577 horsepower from its biturbo 4.0-liter V8, the 2017 50’ Marauder AMG has five times more muscle, and then some. Rocking a pair of Mercury Racing engines, the powerboat has an immense 3,100 hp.

These are actually dual-calibration engines, so two different types of output are possible. Case in point, using the Race Key fob will unlock the full 1,550 hp of each engine, while the Pleasure Key fob (yes, it’s actually called that way) caps the power at 1,350 hp.

Power aside, the new boat comes to celebrate 10 years of partnership between Mercedes-AMG and Cigarette Racing. The exterior design takes cues from the GT R and uses Green Hell Magno paint details in the same vein as the road-going supercar. The tie-up between the two is also noticeable inside where the AMG Performance Studio was responsible for creating the interior seat inserts. To celebrate five decades of Affalterbach history, the bow of the vessel hosts a special logo.

By making extensive use of carbon fiber, the engineers were able to shave off more than 1,300 pounds (590 kg) over the regular version. The engine hatch is made entirely out of the lightweight material, while the cockpit, deck, and consoles have received a similar treatment. In order to achieve the sizeable diet, even the electrical system was optimized.

The one-of-a-kind 2017 50’ Marauder AMG is more than just for show as you can actually get in touch with Cigarette Racing and find out how much it costs. Should you want to check it out in all of its carbon fiber glory, the powerboat will be on display until February 20 (next Monday) at the Miami International Boat Show in Florida at the Marine Stadium Park & Basin.

