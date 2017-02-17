While we are waiting for the M2 to receive the M4’s engine for a hardcore GTS / CS version (or whatever it will be called), BMW has a special treat for those living in the U.S. of A. The folks from Bimmer Post have it on good authority a Performance Edition is on its way for anyone willing to spend $61,695 (including destination and handling) and quick enough to place an order for of the only 150 units up for grabs.

So, what are those customers going to get for the $9,000 premium over a standard M2? All of them will be painted in Alpine White and will be fitted with the M Driver’s Package, meaning you’ll be able to hit 168 mph (270 kph). An M Performance coilover suspension specifically tuned for the M2 is also part of the deal, as are the titanium exhaust tips and the M Performance exhaust system.

Other goodies on the menu include black kidney grilles, side gills and mirror caps, along with M Performance-branded illuminated door sills and LED door projects showing off “Performance Edition” to serve as a reminder you’re not driving a run-of-the-mill M2.

Moving inside the cabin, the BMW M2 Performance Edition will boast manually adjustable sports seats, single-zone automatic climate control, and a HiFi sound system instead of the Harman Kardon setup. BMW will also get rid of the smoker’s package and will install a basic keyless entry system to shave off weight.

Official photos of the new special edition will allegedly be published next week, but you can easily configure roughly the same M2 right now since there aren’t actually any significant exclusive features. As for the aforementioned M4-engined M2, it’s expected to see the light of day later in the year and logic tells us it will likely be based on the forthcoming facelift.

Note: Pictures are showing the regular M2 from Motor1’s review, not the new Performance Edition.

Source: Bimmer Post