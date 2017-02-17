Dear hot hatch fans – we have some wonderful news. The production version of the new Honda Civic Type R will make its official public debut in less than three weeks from now. The Japanese manufacturer confirmed the Civic Type R will be the highlight of its show presence at the 87th Geneva Motor Show next month.

The Civic Type R prototype already made several appearances at motor shows around the world and will soon morph into a production model. Honda says it has been developed in parallel with the standard Civic hatchback, with “mutual benefits to the dynamics and refinement of both vehicles.” The automaker also confirmed the Type R will be powered by a 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo gasoline engine.

The new hot Civic will be the first Honda-badged Type R vehicle to reach the United States. It will be produced in Honda’s Swidon plant in the United Kingdom with assembling process expected to start this summer. The car will be exported across most of the European markets and to other important markets around the world, including Japan.







The new Type R was previewed by a concept, or a prototype as Honda calls it, at the Paris Motor Show last year. At this point, there’s no official information about the vehicle’s power, but reports suggest the 2.0-liter motor will generate more than 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts). Those ponies will be channeled to the front wheels exclusively through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Honda’s Geneva stand will also feature the Clarity Fuel Cell vehicle, marking the market launch of the eco-friendly vehicle on the Old Continent. A European premiere is also planned for the Honda NeuV fully electric concept, which, when ready to hit the roads, will be able to be used as an automated ride sharing vehicle when the owner is not using the car.





Source: Honda