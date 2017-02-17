The latest video from the Electric GT (EGT) Championship, the world’s first 100% zero-emissions GT championship, provides a detailed look at the car selected for the inaugural season, the EGT Tesla V2.0.

Based on the P100DL, the race-prepared car is capable of doing 0-100 km/h in 2.1 seconds, three-tenths quicker than the production version.

Pirelli’s P Zero slick and wet tyres have been specially engineered to deal with the impressive 778 bhp (585 kW) and 995 Nm torque produced by the P100DL 2.0.

The 100 kWh Lithium-ion battery is the largest in motorsport, allowing it to travel around 90 km on a single charge at racing speed.

With 500kg shed and increased downforce, resulting from the front splitter and rear-wing, EGT’s P100DL has better grip through the corners.

Double steel wishbone pushrod operated suspension and dual circuit, single pedal hydraulic race brakes have also been added to further improve cornering speeds.

The EGT Tesla P100DL 2.0 is in the final stages of development and will continue to go through tests ahead of the 2017 campaign.