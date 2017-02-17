At 3,135 pounds (1,422 kilograms), the standard Huracan LP 610-4 Coupe is not exactly what you would call heavy, but as we all know weight is the enemy of performance. That is why the skilled engineers from Sant’Agata Bolognese have come up with a diet set to be used by the forthcoming Huracan Performante.

Officially known as forged composites, the technology jointly developed by Lamborghini and the Callaway Golf Company refers to the use of a carbon fiber composite material. It made its debut back in 2010 on the breathtaking Sesto Elemento and now the track-focused Huracan will be blessed with the same tech aimed at shaving off weight to boost performance.

Through this teaser, Lamborghini is providing a glimpse of the bits and pieces that are about to use the lightweight material on the new Huracan version set to employ a rear wing made entirely out of forged composites. By heading to the gym, the Performante is going to shave off roughly 90 pounds (41 kilograms) when compared to the standard model.

Elsewhere, a new generation of active aerodynamics with electronically controlled motors is about to make its debut in the meaner raging bull and it goes by the name of “Aerodynamica Lamborghini Attiva.” Efforts have also been made to optimize the seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission set to deliver quicker shifts.

All of these upgrades will be corroborated with a tweaked version of the familiar 5.2-liter V10 shared with the Audi R8. The naturally aspirated engine will gain anywhere between 25 to 40 horsepower (19 to 30 kilowatts) and 30 pound-feet (41 Newton-meters) of torque over the 610 hp (449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of the standard all-paw Huracan.

Adding up all of these hardware revisions is expected to give birth to the fastest production car ever on the demanding Nürburgring. Rumor has it the Huracan Performante will dethrone the Porsche 918 Spyder, thus suggesting it will do a lap of the Nordschleife in less than 6 minutes and 57 seconds.

The 2017 Geneva Motor Show can’t come soon enough.

Source: Lamborghini