Even before its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 2014, Koenigsegg had already sold every copy of its One: 1 (pronounced "One to One") hypercar. That's six units and a prototype – the latter of which was used for development of the production model. Being the ultimate evolution of the Agera, the One:1 produces 1,360 horsepower (1,014 kilowatts), and tips the scales at just 2,998 pounds (1,360 kilograms). The model derives its name from its power-to-weight ratio.

With a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, the Koenigsegg One:1 is one of the most powerful hypercars on the planet. It has a top speed of 273 miles per hour (440 kilometers per hour), and a 0 to 60 mph (96 kmh) time of just 2.8 seconds. Not to mention it only needs 17.95 seconds to reach 186 mph (300 kmh), a world record.

That awe-inspiring performance probably explains why it sold out so quickly. But those with deep pockets who didn't get a chance to own the One:1 new, now have the opportunity to pick one up on the used market: development prototype #00 is for sale. You may recognize it from its current owner, Carina Lima, who shows it off regularly on her Instagram account, Carinalima_racing.

Available through exclusive British dealership SuperVettura, experts in Koenigsegg and other extreme supercars, the One:1 is being offered for a cool $6 million – a bit more expensive than the $2.85 million asking price when new. Nevertheless, it makes for an excellent investment.

In order to discover this Koenigsegg One:1 prototype a bit more in detail, we sent our photographer KVC down to Monaco to see the car in person. After all, what better way capture the beauty of such a stunning car than down by the sea, under the Riviera sun? He was even lucky enough to spend some time in the passenger seat.

So, without further ado, we present these exclusive photos of the stunning Koenigsegg One:1.

Photos: KVC / Motor1.com