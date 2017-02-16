Look for similar looking models to arrive in Australia as a Holden and in the United States as a Buick.

A few months after debuting the Opel/Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport, the German side of the operation is announcing what the new vehicle costs. Opting for the sedan means a starting price of 25,940 euros ($27,760 at current rates), and the Sports Tourer wagon has a base price of 26,940 euros ($28,721). Customers can begin ordering them February 17.

The new Insignia rides on a different architecture that slices off quite a bit of weight. The sedan loses 386 pounds (175 kilograms) compared to the previous generation, and the wagon is 441 pounds (200 kg) lighter than its predecessor.

2017 Opel Insignia Sports Tourer


Customers have quite a few powertrain options, too. There are two available tunes of a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline-fueled engine with 138 horsepower (103 kilowatts) or 164 hp (122 kW). The other petrol-powered option is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 256 hp (191 kW). The larger powerplant is also available with an eight-speed automatic and torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system.

Customers who prefer a diesel-fueled engine can get a 1.6-liter unit with 109 hp (81 kW). There’s a 2.0-liter with 168 hp (125 kW), too.

Buyers also get standard active safety features like as forward collision alert with pedestrian recognition, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane-keep assist. The options list will include matrix LED headlights.

2018 Holden Commodore


The Insignia Grand Sport is a preview for vehicles coming to the rest of the world. A rebadged model is also the next-generation Holden Commodore for Australia, including that market’s range-topping trim getting a 3.6-liter V6 engine 308 hp (230 kW), nine-speed automatic gearbox, and all-wheel drive.

The Insignia will also have badging as the Buick Regal in the U.S., and we’ll likely see it for the 2018 model year. In later 2015, General Motors filed for a trademark for the Regal Tourx, which hinted that an all-wheel-drive-version of the wagon might be available in the market. 

Source: Opel

