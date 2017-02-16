The Bugatti Chiron’s brakes are apparently as adept at slowing down the hypercar as its engine is at taking the coupe to ridiculous speeds. Dan Prosser from Evo claimed in a tweet that Bugatti chief Wolfgang Durheimer told him that the Chiron could sprint to 250 miles per hour (402 kilometers per hour) and return to a stop in less than 60 seconds.





Durheimer’s assertion seems like it could be accurate. Measured runs from 0-250-0 don’t commonly happen, but similar figures from other models make the Chiron’s time appear possible. For example, a tuned Ford GT was able to go from 0-186 mph (300 kph)-0 in 30.3 seconds in 2009. In addition, a Koenigsegg Agera R went from 0-200 mph (322 kph)-0 in 24.96 seconds in 2011.

The Chiron certainly doesn't lack power. It makes 1,479 horsepower (1,103 kilowatts) and 1,181 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) from its 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine. The hypercar can accelerate to 62 mph (100 kph) in under 2.5 seconds, to 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 6.5 seconds, and to 186 mph (300 kph) below 13.6 seconds. A limiter doesn’t let the hypercar go above 261 mph (420 kph), but several rumors suggest over 280 mph is possible after removing it – maybe even as high as 288 mph (463 kph). The tires apparently just can’t last very long at the maximum velocity, so the governor is necessary.

Bugatti reportedly intends to make a world speed record attempt in the Chiron in 2018 at the Ehra-Lessien test track. We hope the company makes a 0-250mph-0 run on the same day to prove officially just how quickly the hypercar can make that run.

Even without any timed runs, the Chiron has already proven itself as quite a performer. Shortly before the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans, the hypercar headed out on the famous track and reached 236 mph (380 kph). That was a faster top speed than the race cars competing in the prestigious event.

Via: Road & Track