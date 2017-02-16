Hide press release Show press release

(MAHWAH, NJ) – February 14, 2017 – Jaguar drivers can now use their car’s touchscreen to pay for fuel with a new cashless payment app developed in conjunction with Shell (1).

The Shell app is one of several new enhancements to the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE, XE and XF models. Other updates include the introduction of a new 247HP 4-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine as the entry powertrain for each of the three models and the addition of several convenience features such as available gesture technology where the sweep of a foot can open the trunk.

Rather than using a card at the pump, or waiting in the service station, owners who install the Shell app can simply drive up to any pump at a Shell service station (initially in the UK and then globally) and use the vehicle’s touchscreen to select how much fuel they require and securely pay using PayPal® or Apple Pay®. Android Pay™ will be added later in 2017.

An electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen, so customers can leave the gas station confident of having paid. An electronic version of the receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address so it can be added seamlessly to accounting or expense software.

“In a world where cash is no longer king, customers are increasingly using electronic payments and contactless cards,” said Peter Virk, Jaguar Land Rover's Director of Connected Car and Future Technology. “Making a payment directly from a car’s touchscreen will make refueling quicker and easier. With this new system you can choose any pump at the gas station and pay for the fuel even if you’ve forgotten your wallet or can’t find your credit or debit card.”

Unlike current phone-based payment methods, Shell and Jaguar Land Rover have created a simple but secure customer experience that uses geolocation technology and a cloud based pre-payment check with the PayPal or Apple Pay® wallet.

“As the world’s number one global fuels retailer, this e-commerce collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover is part of Shell’s commitment to continuously improve the digital experience for our customers,” said David Bunch, Global Vice President Shell Retail Marketing and Chairman, Shell Brands International. “In 2015 Shell introduced mobile payments at the pump in the UK. Today we are proud to offer the next step in cashless motoring, with Jaguar and Land Rover customers in the UK paying for their fuel using the car’s touchscreen. With around 30 million customers every day, we have a mission to continuously find ways to make our customer’s journey’s better. We look forward to further exciting developments like this across our 43,000 sites around the world soon.”

The Shell app with in-car cashless payments will be available to download by users in the U.K. from February 15 and will be rolled out to additional markets, including the United States, throughout 2017.

Peter Virk added: “We are working with leaders in e-commerce such as Shell to enable our customers to enjoy cashless motoring via their car’s touchscreen. Whether it’s paying for fuel, parking, tolls, or even at a drive-through restaurant, the aim of cashless motoring is to make life easier for our customers.”

“Our technology allows users to put their phone away out of sight and use it via the touchscreen in the car, because as the car becomes more connected to the Internet of Things we will always be guided by what is appropriate and safe to do while driving. So in-car payments would only be enabled when it is safe to do so, preventing unnecessary driver distractions.”

The new in-car cashless payment app will be available across every Jaguar performance SUV, sportscar and sports sedan equipped with Jaguar InControl® Apps™, as well as the latest Land Rover models fitted with Land Rover InControl® Apps™ (1).