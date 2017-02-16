You will no longer have to get out of your car when refuelling.

Following the introduction of a new 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline engine with 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 250 hp (186 kW) for the XE, XF, and F-Pace, Jaguar is also announcing the availability of a new special application for mobile devices, developed in cooperation with Shell. The app is part of the new enhancements for the 2018 model year of the aforementioned model and allows customers to make cashless payments on Shell gas stations.

Initially available only in the United Kingdom, the app can be used through PayPal or Apple Pay pay systems, while Android Pay will be added later this year. Jaguar explains an electronic receipt will be projected on the display and the driver will be able to make the money transfer without even going out of the car. An electronic version of the receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address, from where it can be added seamlessly to accounting or expense software.

“In a world where cash is no longer king, customers are increasingly using electronic payments and contactless cards,” Peter Virk, Jaguar Land Rover's Director of Connected Car and Future Technology, commented. The British manufacturer is claiming that it has created “a simple but secure customer experience,” unlike current phone-based payment engines.

The application is already available for download by UK users, who have one of the British manufacturer’s current models equipped with Jaguar InControl Apps. Latest Land Rover cars with the so-called Land Rover InControl Apps will also be able to benefit from the new application, which is going to be rolled out to additional markets worldwide, including the United States, throughout 2017.

Source: Jaguar and Shell

