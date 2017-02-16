Honda is still deciding what engine to put in these cool looking enclosure, and it's listening to the opinions of boaters.

Honda Marine considers how make a better looking boat engine with its design concept premiering at the 2017 Miami International Boat Show. The exterior cover for the angular powerplant takes direct cues from the latest Acura NSX’s shape.

The concept engine’s look from Honda’s Advanced Design Group. The folks there completely reimagine what a boat’s powerplant would look like. Rather than being purely utilitarian, this mill exudes style. A floating blade with satin black paint dominates the look, and the designers claim the new NSX is the direct inspiration for the part. The mesh center section references the supercar’s intakes, and the red panels create a connection with its taillights. The Nouvelle Blue Pearl paint on the body of the engine also comes from the palette available on the Acura.

Honda Marine Engine Design Concept


“The inspiration for the design of this engine was driven by the feeling you get when at the helm of a powerful boat on the water – the rush of excitement, the exhilaration and freedom, the feeling that hits you immediately with the boat at full throttle and the water and air around you,” Will Walton, Assistant Vice President of Honda Marine, said in the concept’s announcement.

Before getting too excited, understand that there isn’t a powerplant underneath the Honda Marine engine concept’s brilliant styling. “It is strictly a design concept right now, but the design of the engine allows a wide variety of power plants. We are interested to hear what boaters would like to have power it,” Honda spokesperson Kathy Graham told Motor1. The shape on display is somewhat taller than what’s on a conventional boat, so visitors to the show in Miami can imagine a variety of mills fitting inside.

Honda Marine Engine Design Concept


The natural match for this NSX-inspired exterior would be the supercar’s biturbo 3.5-liter V6. Without the supercar’s electric motors, it’s good for 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (551 Newton-meters) of torque.

Honda Marine offers a vast number of engine options to customers in the United States. The most powerful one currently available to consumers is the BF250, which is a 3.6-liter V6 making 250 horsepower (186 kW).

Rumors suggest that Acura might considering building a lighter version of the supercar without electric motors on the front axle for the NSX Type R. The rear-wheel drive model would reportedly also make extensive use of carbon fiber and feature wilder aerodynamic aids. Renderings and the look of the NSX-GT in Super GT and NSX GT3 might offer a hint of what to expect if a production model is actually under development.

Source: Honda Marine, 2

