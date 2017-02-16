Hide press release Show press release

February 16, 2017 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon claws the road.

In video No. 3, Dodge revealed that the Challenger SRT Demon will be factory equipped with 18x11-inch lightweight wheels and 315/40R 18 Nitto NT05R street-legal drag radials. These new drag radials measure 12.6 inches wide and were designed and developed specifically for the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon using a new compound and unique tire construction.

The added traction and higher profile of these new tires allow the Challenger SRT Demon to handle higher launch torque loads. So, since it can now handle more, Dodge decided to give it more … more torque multiplication.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon has been upgraded with a higher stall speed torque converter and 3.09 rear axle gears.

Result compared with a Challenger Hellcat:

Approximately 15 percent larger tire contact patch

More than twice as much grip

Approximately 18 percent increase in converter torque multiplication

Approximately 18 percent increase in rear axle torque multiplication



These upgrades alone enable the Challenger SRT Demon to generate more than 35 percent higher launch force than a Challenger Hellcat, and there are seven weeks to go.



Fans should visit www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to watch the “Multiplication” video multiple times. Just like the previous videos, nothing is a coincidence and everything means something. Follow along with other teaser videos to learn more about what’s next from Dodge and SRT.



Our story so far:



Leading up to the New York reveal, Dodge is launching its first-ever pre-debut video teaser campaign, including a new website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com, where fans and followers can get weekly updates, download sharable content and gain insight into the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s engineering prowess.



Videos released so far:

“Cage” debuted January 12

“Reduction” debuted January 19

“Wide Body” debuted January 26

“Crate” debuted on February 2

“Forced Induction" debuted on February 9



In the coming weeks, Dodge will continue to bring fans and followers in on more details by slowly peeling away layer upon layer of the new Challenger SRT Demon via video shorts that highlight the engineering that has gone into its development.



All videos in the series will be featured at www.ifyouknowyouknow.com. A countdown clock tells viewers when the next installment will be uncaged. The final chapter arrives when the Challenger SRT Demon is revealed in New York City, prior to the New York International Auto Show.



Dodge is promoting the teaser campaign on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages, directing fans to www.ifyouknowyouknow.com and encouraging them to use the hashtag #DodgeDemon.



