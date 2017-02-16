It doesn't actually hover, but we still want it.

Lego’s BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is 603 parts of utter fun and it actually has a double identity because you can use the very same bricks to create the Hover Ride Design Concept. As impressive as the 2-in-1 kit is, it doesn’t hold a candle to this. We’re looking at a fullsize replica of the Hover Ride built by BMW Junior Company Munich, a training unit part of the BMW Group.

The first Lego Technic model to be jointly developed with a motorcycle manufacturer now has a life-size companion, but sadly you can’t buy it. As you can imagine, the futuristic Hover Ride Concept echoes the styling of its Lego-made counterpart and retains BMW Motorrad’s design traits by mimicking the silhouette of the GS together with its boxer engine.

The impressively intricate concept came to life only after BMW Junior developed a series of components specifically for its ambitious project. One prime example would have to be the front-wheel rim modified to form a propeller.

Hover Ride Design Concept
The fullsize Hover Ride Design Concept is on display today for the first time at the Lego World in Copenhagen, Denmark and will head soon to Norway before travelling to Germany at the BMW Group Research and Innovation Center Munich and BMW Welt.

If you’re willing to settle for the next best thing, the 2-in-1 Lego Technic version of the BMW Motorrad R 1200 GS Adventure model and it’s Hover Ride Design Concept alter ego is already available and can be yours for $59.99 on Lego’s site. 603 parts is impressive, but bear in mind the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has a total of 2,704 bricks, while the VW Beetle has 1,167 pieces. Nevertheless, it’s still a must-have set for any Lego enthusiast with a soft spot for BMW Motorrad.

Source: BMW

