Sales of the EV start in September.

Peugeot is further expanding its Partner lineup with the addition of the all-electric Partner Tepee Electric leisure activity vehicle. Based on the facelifted Partner Tepee, the car uses the same electric powertrain like the Partner Electric van, which was introduced in 2012.

This means power will be provided by a compact electric motor with 67 horsepower (49 kilowatts) and 147 pound-feet (200 Newton-meters) of torque connected to the front wheels. Electric energy is provided by two lithium-ion battery packs with a 22.5-kWh capacity, located in the underframe at either side of the rear suspension. The vehicle can travel up to 105 miles (170 kilometers) at a single charge on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).

Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric
Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric

The French company says the construction of the suspension with the integrated batteries ensures a low center of gravity for “dynamic driving and good maneuverability.” The batteries can be partly charged (up to 80 percent) in 30 minutes, while a full charge on a traditional domestic outlet takes 8.5, 12 or 15 hours depending on outlet amperage.

Read also:


Everyday practicality is enhanced by remotely-controlled climate system for the passenger cabin. Also, through a special application, customers will be able to see the level of battery charge on their mobile devices. Standard equipment for the model includes a cruise control, a direct tire pressure monitor, an electronic stability control (ESC) paired with a hill-start assist, height-adjustable driver’s seat, and more.

The cabin provides enough room for five passengers with up to 1,350 liters of boot volume. Once you fold the second row of seats, this number raises to impressive 3,000 liters – a massive boot that can be reached through a big trunk opening. In addition, the passenger compartment has 78 liters of open or closed storage space.

Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric
Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric
Peugeot Partner Tepee Electric

Peugeot claims that maintaining the electric Partner Tepee will cost you up to 30 percent less than an internal combustion vehicle with the same size and characteristics. The batteries get an eight-year warranty (or 100,000 km), while the electric power chain is guaranteed for five years (or 50,000 km).

The electric vehicle will make its public premiere at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show and sales will start this September.

Check out the press release section below.

Source: Peugeot

Be part of something big