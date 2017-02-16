Prepare to meet Maranello's most powerful and fastest regular production model ever.

Essentially a thoroughly upgraded and renamed version of the F12berlinetta, the new 812 Superfast could go down in history as one of the most important Ferraris ever. Why? It might just be the very last naturally aspirated V12 prancing horse. While the regular F12 and the meaner F12tdf are both equipped with a 6.3-liter unit, the new 812 Superfast has an enlarged 6.5-liter pushing out a massive 800 horsepower (588 kilowatts).

Not only does it have a full 60 hp more muscle than the regular model and 20 hp extra over the special edition F12tdf, but the upgraded V12 also produces more torque. Generating a massive 530 pound-feet (718 Newton-meters) at 7,000 rpm, the 812 Superfast has an additional 28 Nm when compared to the standard F12berlinetta and at the same time an extra 13 Nm over the limited-run Tour de France.

Let’s talk performance. The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) task will be completed in just 2.9 seconds en route to a top speed in excess of 211 mph (340 kph).

But the latest twelve-cylinder Ferrari is more than just a collection of amazing numbers. Its dual-clutch transmission has been specifically adapted for the new model and promises to shift gears in the blink of an eye, if not quicker than that. The throttle response has been further improved, while the specific gear ratios contribute to make the Superfast live up to its name. By the way, the moniker pays tribute to classic models from the 1950s and 1960s such as the 500 Superfast flagship tourer.

Another important novelty brought by the model is the inclusion of electric power steering, which is effectively making its debut on a Ferrari. Moreover, the 812 Superfast represents the marque’s first application of the second-gen Virtual Short Wheelbase, which is the vocabulary Maranello is using to describe its rear-wheel steering system.

As far as the design is concerned, the 812 Superfast adopts a more aggressive body painted in Rosso Settanta making its debut to celebrate the brand’s 70th anniversary. At the front of the underbody there are active flaps to boost aero, while the new full-LED tinted headlights have been nicely integrated into the design of those prominent air intakes. To further set it apart from the other two F12 models, Ferrari has given its new V12 beast four round taillights as a nod to many models of yesteryear.

The Ferrari 812 Superfast will celebrate its world premiere early next month at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Ferrari

Be part of something big