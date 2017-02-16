Will have an electric range of up to 124 miles (200 kilometers).
Introduced as a concept at last year’s IAA Commercial Vehicles show in Hannover, the Urban eTruck will morph into a production model in the months to come. The announcement was made by Mercedes-Benz Trucks and the plan is for a small production run. Already about 20 potential clients working in the disposal, foodstuffs, and logistics sectors have expressed their interest in acquiring what the company describes as being “the world's first all-electric heavy-duty truck.”
The first batch of production trucks is heading to Germany, with other European countries to follow shortly. Customers are going to use the all-electric trucks for a period of 12 months and during this interval will benefit from support coming from Mercedes-Benz Trucks’ road testing department.
The Urban eTruck will carry over the concept’s technical specifications, so it will have a maximum payload of 12.8 tons and a gross vehicle weight (GVW) rating of up to 25 tons. The massive lithium-ion battery pack featuring a capacity of 212 kilowatt-hour will have enough juice for a range of as much as 124 miles (200 kilometers).
In order to better cater the needs of its customers, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will sell the 18- and 25-ton models with a refrigerated body, a dry box body, and as a platform vehicle, depending on requirements. In addition, the production-ready Urban eTruck is also going to boast a special charger suitable to fill up the large battery pack consisting of three modules.
Besides the Urban eTruck, Daimler Trucks will also kick off a global small series production run of the Fuso eCanter, a light-duty electric truck set to have a maximum range of 62 miles (100 kilometers) between charges thanks to its 70-kWh battery. Approximately 150 units will be handed over the course of 2017 to selected clients from Europe, Japan, and United States.
On a related note, Tesla is working on an all-electric semi truck, but it's not a top priority right now as the Model 3 is first on the agenda. That means it's unlikely to come out before the end of the decade, but Elon Musk has already promised a prototype will be revealed later in 2017.
Source: Mercedes-Benz Trucks