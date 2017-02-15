What’s the best sounding Porsche ever built? The 959? The 917? Well, if you were to ask Stuttgart directly, it would have to be the five cars you see in the video above. Following last week’s display of five rarest factory models, the company has amassed another five of its most iconic, aurally appealing vehicles onto a single video.

First up is the 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Only 500 examples were produced new, each one with a 210-horsepower (154-kilowatts) six-cylinder boxer engine. Though it may not sound like much on video, the RS 2.7 was a true force to be reckoned with on the track, and was the fastest 911 model available at the time.







At the number four spot, the legendary 550 Spyder shows off its throaty 110-horsepower (81-kilowatt) 1.5-liter aluminum engine. Coming in at third, the 500-horsepower (372-kilowatt) 911 GT3 RS stretches its pipes. And at the number two spot, the 887-horsepower (652-kilowatt) 918 Spyder taunts its 4.6-liter hybrid V8 setup.

But if you know your Porsche history, than it should come at no surprise which car takes home the number one spot. The iconic Carrera GT was introduced in 2004, each one at a cost of $448,000. Just 1,270 examples were produced, each one wielding a 5.7-liter V10 capable of 612-horsepower. Sadly, production lasted just three years before the supercar went the way of the dodo.

Source: Porsche