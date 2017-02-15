It’s the most advanced Picanto yet.

The all-new Kia Picanto made its online debut in January ahead of an official showing at the Geneva Motor Show. The third-generation of the tiny city car is completely new, inside and out, and this spring it will be available to buyers in Europe.

Under the hood, the Picanto will come with up to three engine options. A new 1.0-liter turbocharged unit will be the most powerful option in the range, offering up to 97 horsepower (72 kilowatts). Unfortunately, it won’t be available until later in the year.

2017 Kia Picanto


The 1.0-liter MPI will act as the base engine, offering 66 horsepower (49 kilowatts) and 70 pound-feet (96 Newton-meters) of torque. Move up from there and a 1.25-liter engine is offered with 83 hp (61 kw) and 89 pound-feet (122 Newton-meters) of torque. Both engines have adopted a new cooling system and shut-off valves similar to the top-of-the-range 1.0-liter turbo unit.

With a new design and a range-topping GT Line trim (pictured here), the Picanto is said to bring "youthful and energetic character to the A-segment." The look was penned by design teams in Namyang, South Korea, and Frankfurt, Germany, and gains a 15-millimeter (0.59-inch) longer wheelbase accented by shorter overhangs, giving it a sportier appearance overall.

Inside, the highly-advanced cabin is a far cry from the outgoing model. A new 7.0-inch "floating" touchscreen is accented by new materials and a more driver-focused layout. It even comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2017 Kia Picanto
2017 Kia Picanto

Cloth seats are available as standard, but buyers can opt to personalize their Picanto with five color packs that include things like artificial leather and colored stitching. The available color packs include high gloss black, brown, blue, red, and lime, each with varying accent colors.

No word on pricing just yet, more details should be released follow the Picanto’s debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Kia

 

