Apart from being sporty, and sexy, and good for as much as 471 horsepower (351 kilowatts), the new Lexus LC is the first true sports car from the luxury automaker since the departure of the LFA. And according to Executive Editor Seyth Miersma, it’s a car "that is far from boring."

Still, in a vehicle this performance-oriented it helps to know all the details – that includes fuel economy. According to Lexus, the Lexus LC 500 achieves 16 city, 26 highway, and 19 combined miles per gallon, while the LC 500h achieves 26 city, 35 highway, and 30 combined. Comparatively, the 500h is more efficient than a 2016 Camry, which only gets 25 city, 34 highway, and 28 combined.







In the standard LC, that mpg comes courtesy of a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. From a standstill, it will blast to 60 miles per hour (96 kmh) in just 4.4 seconds and continue on to a limited top speed of 168 mph (270 kmh). In the 354-horsepower (263-kilowatt) LC 500h, meanwhile, a 3.5-liter V6 is paired to a hybrid system and a CVT allowing a 0 to 62 mph (100 kmh) time of 4.8 seconds and a top sped of 155 mph (249 kmh).

Both cars are built on Lexus' new "GA-L" rear-wheel-drive architecture, and feature a carbon fiber tub unique to the lineup. The LC tips the scales at just over 4,280 pounds (1,941 kilograms), and nets a 52/48 weight distribution as a result.

The new Lexus LC and LC hybrid will be available to buyers later this spring. The standard LC 500 will have a starting price of $92,975, while the hybrid will start at $97,485. Options like the Sport Pack and Sport Pack+ should bring it over the $100,000 mark. If and when the hardcore LC F arrives, it will have a starting price of well over $100,000 and as much as 500 horsepower (372 kilowatts) on tap.