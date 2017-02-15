Italian design and engineering studio Italdesign is introducing its new Italdesign Automobili Speciali brand. It will focus on “vehicles constructed in ultra-low series production, aimed at a number of selected collectors.”

Details at the moment are scarce – the new boutique marque will make its official debut at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show, when we will know all the details. On March 7, Italdesign will reveal a new vehicle through its new brand – a car that was already teased several times. At this point, the preliminary images suggest we could be dealing with a mid-engine supercar, but we will have to wait a couple of weeks.







With this new brand and its future models, the Italian company is returning to “small series production, a challenge that begun in the Seventies with the BMW M1, and continued in the Eighties with the Aztec prototype and the Nineties with Nazca and W12.”

In recent years, Italdesign has made “significant investments in technology and training” for the development of pre-series vehicles for the world’s major automakers. In fact, more than 70 pre-series prototypes of the Audi Q2 were assembled by the company. Thanks to this experience, the studio now feels ready to launch its own low series brand, which demonstrates its “long-term commitment in this business.”

”We stated in 2016 that we do have the competences in styling, development, and production of street-legal ultra-low series cars,” CEO Jörg Astalosch commented. “Today, one year later, we are delivering the first running testimonial. The brand Italdesign Automobili Speciali witnesses our long-term commitment in this business. All these competences applied in our ultra-low series production, including styling, testing, validation and homologation, are available and offered to all interested parties worldwide.”

Source: Italdesign