JAGUAR F-PACE, XF AND XE DELIVER MORE EFFICIENCY, MORE PERFORMANCE AND MORE CONVENIENCE FOR 2018 MODEL YEAR

AT-A-GLANCE

Ingenium family grows with new 200PS and 250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and 240PS diesel engines delivering improved efficiency, lower running costs and enhanced performance

Efficient new 163PS E-Performance diesel for F-PACE delivers CO 2 emissions as low as 126g/km

emissions as low as 126g/km Sporty XE S gets 40PS power hike with the 380PS V6 petrol engine

Jaguar’s Configurable Dynamics technology now available as standalone feature on XE and XF, allows drivers to personalise the gear shift, throttle and steering settings

Intelligent safety features including Forward Traffic Detection and Forward Vehicle Guidance join extensive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Added convenience: XF and XE saloons fitted with Gesture Boot Lid for the first time

Virtual 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster with full-screen 3D navigation new for XE

Dual View screen InControl technology introduced across all three vehicles.

New Shell App allows Jaguar drivers to pay for fuel at Shell service stations using car’s touchscreen

Updated XE, XF and F-PACE models follow record January for Jaguar in the UK, with a 20% sales increase on January 2016

New derivatives available to order now at Jaguar UK retailers

SUMMARY

Jaguar has announced a range of enhancements to its F-PACE performance SUV and XF and XE sports saloons. The 2018 model year updates see the debut of Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Ingenium engines and new convenience and safety features available across all three vehicles to deliver more choice and personalisation than ever before.

The updates come on the back of a strong start to the year for Jaguar in the UK. More than 2,694 vehicles made their way onto UK driveways in January, an increase of 20% on January 2016, giving the brand its best January UK performance ever.

In 2016 Jaguar sold more vehicles in the UK than ever before, surpassing a 12 year old record. The popularity of the XE, XF and F-PACE were key in helping the brand to retail 34,728 vehicles in the UK last year, a 17% climb on 2015.

Jeremy Hicks, Jaguar Land Rover UK Managing Director, said: “These three models were important in driving us to a record performance in the UK in 2016. The XF sold almost 10,000 vehicles last year and the XE and F-PACE alone made up 62% of all Jaguar 2016 UK sales. These models are attracting new customers to the Jaguar brand and now with an extended offering this appeal can only grow.”

“It is all about giving our customers more choice. All three vehicles offer a wider range of engines and a suite of new technology, comfort and convenience enhancements that will make them even more relevant for UK buyers.”

ALL-NEW ENGINES

The changes broaden the appeal of all three models, with a pair of all-new four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines introduced alongside a high-output 240PS diesel powerplant. In addition, F-PACE benefits from an efficient new E-Performance diesel derivative, which promises CO 2 emissions as low as 126g/km†.

The new 200PS (available with XE and XF) and 250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engines use Jaguar Land Rover’s low friction all-aluminium-intensive design to provide excellent thermal properties and lightweight construction for improved efficiency and enhanced vehicle dynamics. Models with the 200PS engine wear a 20t badge while 250PS derivatives are identified by 25t badging.

The diesel range is bolstered by the introduction of the 240PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder twin turbo Ingenium diesel. This high output 500Nm engine delivers traditional Jaguar performance without compromising running costs.

The strengthened engine has uprated pistons, crankshaft and fuel injectors and is the first four-cylinder Jaguar Land Rover engine to deploy twin turbos. Their sequential configuration boosts power at high engine speeds while improving responsiveness at low engine speeds. Jaguar F-PACE, XF and XE models fitted with the new diesel engine wear the 25d badge.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director – Product Engineering, said: “We are committed to expanding the Ingenium powertrain family produced at our award-winning £1billion Engine Manufacturing Centre in Wolverhampton as we meet current and future consumer needs.”

CUTTING-EDGE PETROL TECHNOLOGY

Jaguar Land Rover’s family of Ingenium engines have the technologies to deliver exceptional performance, efficiency and refinement while meeting the most stringent global emissions regulations.

All Ingenium engines deliver benchmark low levels of friction to optimise efficiency and refinement while the new petrol units deploy twin scroll turbos to reduce lag, optimising power output and efficiency.

Continuously Variable Valve Lift technology improves air delivery to both engines. The new 200PS and 250PS powerplants feature electrohydraulic valve control for unrivalled flexibility. This patented technology provides fully variable control of the intake valve lift for optimum efficiency, power and torque across the rev range.

In addition, cleaner combustion is ensured by a new 200bar direct injection system, which features centrally mounted injectors with optimised spray patterns to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

In a first for Jaguar, the exhaust manifold is also integrated with the cylinder head casting. Passing coolant through the manifold considerably reduces warm-up times, when engines are at their least efficient, to enhance fuel consumption and reduce emissions.

CUSTOMISED DRIVING DYNAMICS

The 2018 model year XF and XE deliver greater scope for customers to personalise the driving experience thanks to Configurable Dynamics being offered as a standalone feature. The system allows drivers to set up the vehicle to suit their personal preference by choosing Normal or Dynamic settings for the engine, gearbox and steering. The chosen combination is activated by engaging ‘Dynamic’ mode using the chequered flag button on the central console.

Adaptive Dynamics, which allows drivers to tailor the suspension settings in addition to those for the engine, gearbox and steering, when combined with Configurable Dynamics, is available as before and provides the ultimate in dynamic personalisation.

GREATER COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Extending customer choice is a hallmark of the 2018 model year enhancements for all three vehicles, alongside comfort and convenience enhancements. The adjustable front seats in F-PACE and XF have been boosted with the availability of winged headrests. The new designs feature powered height adjustment with manual side wing supports.

Dual View technology is introduced across all three models, allowing the driver and front passenger to view different infotainment displays using the central 10-inch Touchscreen display. The clever InControl technology is available when Touch Pro is specified and allows the driver to follow satellite navigation instructions while the passenger uses the same display to view USB or TV outputs.

A revised paint palette for all three vehicles brings the colour names into line with those offered throughout the Jaguar Land Rover family, simplifying the customer ordering experience.

Jaguar takes pride in the safety of its vehicles and F-PACE, XF and XE feature a pair of new technologies.

Forward Traffic Detection, part of the surround camera system, is designed to assist when forward visibility is restricted. Using a discreet forward-facing camera in the grille, the system detects items crossing the path of the vehicle and provides a visual warning on the central screen when a potential hazard is detected.

Forward Vehicle Guidance is fitted as part of the Surround Camera System and helps drivers to place the vehicle when completing low speed manoeuvres. Working in conjunction with the front parking sensors the system provides a visual representation of the vehicle overlaid with wheel projections showing the alignment of the steering. Drivers can see the parking distance reading on the central screen, taking the stress out of tight manoeuvres.

On XE and XF models Blind Spot Assist (BSA) enhances Jaguar Land Rover’s existing Blind Spot Monitor system by using the collision warning system in tandem with the Electric Power Steering System. If BSA detects a vehicle in or approaching the blind spot when changing lanes, it will apply a gentle steering force to keep the vehicle in its lane.

WORLD’S FIRST IN-CAR CASHLESS PAYMENT

Jaguar XE, XF and F-PACE owners can now use the touchscreen of their car to pay for fuel at Shell service stations with a new in-car cashless payment system.

Rather than using a card at the pump, or queuing in the forecourt shop, owners who install the Shell App can simply drive up to any pump at a Shell service station (initially in the UK and then globally) and use the vehicle’s touchscreen to select how much fuel they require and pay using PayPal or Apple Pay. Android Pay will be added later in 2017.

Once the driver has filled up, an electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen, so customers can leave the forecourt confident of having paid. A receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address so it can be added to accounting or expenses software.

BY MODEL IN DETAIL:

Jaguar F-PACE

Since its Guinness World Record breaking reveal at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, where F-PACE completed the world’s largest loop the loop, the performance SUV has become Jaguar’s fastest selling vehicle. The 2018 model year enhancements range from the introduction of more powerful, efficient and refined engines to enhanced front seats. Visual changes include a revised colour palette and extended options list giving customers more choice.

Ingenium engines

The focus of the 2018 model year enhancements is on broadening Jaguar Land Rover’s range of advanced Ingenium engines, with a trio of new powerplants welcomed into the F-PACE line-up.

With CO 2 emissions as low as 126g/km†, the new 163PS four-cylinder 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel provides optimised fuel economy. The arrival of a manual RWD derivative delivers 380Nm of torque and impressive fuel economy of up to 59.2mpg (4.8l/100km)* making it the most efficient engine in the range. These credentials earn it the E-Performance badge, which is reserved for models that combine traditional Jaguar performance with the most affordable ownership costs and optimised efficiency.

In addition, the existing 180PS four-cylinder Ingenium diesel is available with an automatic RWD transmission for the first time as part of the 2018 Model Year enhancements, delivering CO 2 emissions of 134g/km and combined fuel economy of 55.4mpg (5.1l/100km).

Customers looking for improved diesel performance will be able to choose a new high output 240PS Ingenium engine for the first time. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine’s twin turbo set-up promises more performance at high engine speeds without compromising responses at low revs. The 25d badged AWD variant is available with Jaguar’s acclaimed eight-speed automatic gearbox – a combination that delivers CO 2 emissions of 153g/km, fuel economy of 48.7mpg (5.8l/100km) and 0-62mph (100km/h) in 7.2 seconds.

The new 250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine is available with an automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain in the UK. It has single twin-scroll turbo and produces 365Nm of torque from only 1,200rpm. The smooth and responsive petrol engine powers F-PACE from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 6.8 seconds and produces CO 2 emissions of 170g/km, returning fuel economy of 38.2mpg (7.4l/100km).

Choice, comfort and convenience

Interior changes put the emphasis on enhanced choice, comfort and convenience. A new Light Oyster / Ebony interior option gives the premium cabin a purposeful appearance and all Prestige and Portfolio models feature the Sport steering wheel as standard. Customers who choose the automatic transmission also benefit from twin covered cup holders on the centre console, giving the interior a cleaner, less cluttered appearance.

Flagship Portfolio derivatives include the optional feature of enhanced front seats with powered headrest height adjustment and manually adjustable winged headrests providing supreme comfort and simplicity. In addition, Jaguar’s Dual View screen technology provides further convenience to driver and passengers.

In common with the XF and XE sports saloons, 2018 model year F-PACE features the very latest safety technologies with the addition of Forward Traffic Detection and Forward Vehicle Guidance.

The 18MY F-PACE is available to order now from Jaguar UK retailers, priced from £34,730 on-the-road.

JAGUAR XF

The 2018 Model Year XF sports saloon introduces three new powerplants, including 200PS and 250PS derivatives of the 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine for the first time.

The 200PS derivative is available with an automatic RWD powertrain, blending traditional Jaguar performance with excellent efficiency. The new engine powers XF from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 7.5 seconds and returns fuel economy of 41.5mpg (6.8l/100km), with CO 2 emissions of 154g/km.

The potent 250PS unit is available with an automatic transmission and both RWD and AWD drivetrains. The RWD model matches the efficiency of the 200PS engine yet accelerates from 0-62mph (100km/h) in only 6.6 seconds. All-wheel drive variants match this performance with CO 2 emissions of 159g/km.

Alongside the existing 163PS and 180PS versions of Jaguar Land Rover’s advanced four-cylinder Ingenium diesel engines, customers will also be able to choose the new 240PS powerplant. The powerful new derivative is available with RWD and AWD drivetrains, combining fuel economy of 53.3mpg (5.3l/100km) and 51.4mpg (5.5l/100km) with CO 2 emissions of 139g/km and 144g/km respectively. The twin turbo configuration delivers new levels of diesel performance with the 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint completed in a sporty 6.5 seconds.

Art of Performance

Alongside the new engine options, Jaguar XF features Configurable Dynamics as a standalone feature for the first time. The system is fitted to automatic models specified without Adaptive Suspension and provides a Factory setting plus a choice of Normal or Dynamic modes for the steering, engine and gearbox.**

Adaptive Dynamics with configurable dynamics is available on vehicles fitted with Adaptive Suspension. It also allows drivers to adjust the ride comfort and handling responses to suit the driving conditions or personal preference. In addition, when Touch Pro infotainment is specified customers benefit from Dynamic-i, which adds a stopwatch, g-meter readout and accelerator and braking graphics to the central touchscreen display, allowing the driver and front passenger to monitor every aspect of the vehicle’s performance.

Comfort and convenience

With its generous 540-litre luggage area, XF is a practical sports saloon and the addition of the new Gesture Boot Lid function for 2018 model year makes loading and unloading even more convenient.

This handy feature is available on vehicles with keyless entry and rear parking aid and allows customers to open and close the boot simply by waving a foot under either side of the rear bumper. Sensors detect the movement and trigger the boot opening, making it possible to load the boot easily when carrying items in both hands. The driver is also able to then close the boot in the same way.

Comfort gets a boost in the shape of enhanced driver and front passenger seats with new 20 way Luxury seating available on Portfolio models. This incorporates power headrests with side wing supports. Meanwhile, Dual View technology brings new functionality to the infotainment system.

Jaguar XF’s five-star Euro NCAP rating has been augmented with a trio of new features in the form of Blind Spot Assist, Forward Traffic Detection and Forward Vehicle Guidance. The additional safety technologies maintain the sport saloon’s position as one of the safest cars on the road.

The 18MY XF is available to order now from Jaguar UK retailers, priced from £32,490 on-the-road.

JAGUAR XE

The award-winning Jaguar XE benefits from a host of enhancements. The Ingenium petrol family expands in XE with 200PS RWD automatic and 250PS RWD and AWD automatic derivatives providing customers with more choice than ever before.

The 200PS engine produces 320Nm of torque and powers XE from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 7.1 seconds with combined fuel economy of 45.1 (6.3l/100km) and CO 2 emissions of 144g/km. The more powerful 250PS RWD model delivers identical fuel economy and tailpipe emissions but sprints from 0-62mph (100km/h) in only 6.3 seconds. The enhanced traction provided by Jaguar’s AWD drivetrain cuts one-1/10sec off the acceleration benchmark (down to 6.2 seconds) with CO 2 emissions of 154g/km.

Customers looking for even more dynamic performance can take advantage of the upgraded XE S model. Its thrilling 3.0-litre V6 engine is shared with the F-TYPE sport car and sees power raised from 340PS to 380PS for improved performance and refinement.

For diesel customers the new twin-turbo Ingenium engine provides V6 performance levels from a four-cylinder engine. The 240PS unit produces an impressive 500Nm of torque from 1,500rpm, which is enough to power the AWD sports saloon from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 6.1 seconds, with CO 2 emissions of only 137g/km and combined fuel economy of 54.4mpg (5.2l/100km).

In common with the XF sports saloon, XE is now available with Configurable Dynamics as a standalone feature, providing even greater scope for driver customisation.**

Adaptive Dynamics, which also provides personalisation of the suspension settings, is currently available on automatic 180PS and 240PS models but will be available on vehicles powered by the new 200PS and 250PS 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engines. When Touch Pro infotainment is fitted in conjunction with Adaptive Dynamics, customers benefit from Dynamic-i, which adds a stopwatch, g-meter readout and accelerator and braking graphics to the central touchscreen display.

Convenience and safety

Living with the XE has never been easier thanks to a host of convenience enhancements. A Gesture Boot Lid makes it possible for customers to open the boot with a simple wave of the foot beneath the rear bumper, taking the stress out of loading and unloading luggage.

The availability of a 12.3-inch TFT virtual instrument cluster provides greater clarity for drivers when specifying Touch Pro infotainment. With four distinct visual themes to choose from, the large display makes it possible to view full-screen navigation mapping, reducing the stress of driving in unfamiliar surroundings. Meanwhile, Dual View technology brings additional versatility to the 10-inch Touchscreen display on the central console by allowing the driver and front passenger to view different information using the same display.

The XE sports saloon was judged to be the safest large family car by Euro NCAP when it was tested in 2016 thanks to its excellent occupant protection and pedestrian protection technology. Jaguar has enhanced its comprehensive suite of safety kit with the addition of Blind Spot Assist, Forward Vehicle Guidance and Forward Traffic Detection technologies.

The pedestrian safety bar is raised further on XE by Jaguar’s advanced Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), which provides superior functionality with the introduction of Pedestrian Detection. The system operates from 3-37mph (5-60km/h) and uses a forward facing camera to detect hazards, automatically applying the brakes when the risk of a collision is detected. The state-of-the-art safety aid is able to identify pedestrians standing over 1m tall in the path of the vehicle.

The 18MY XE is available to order now from Jaguar UK retailers, priced from £28,295 on-the-road.