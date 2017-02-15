The model year change brings new Ingenium 2.0-liter gasoline and diesel engines for the XE, XF, and F-Pace.

First things first, the 3.0-liter V6 engine shared with the F-Type now delivers 380 horsepower in the 2018 XE S, thus making the sporty sedan 40 hp stronger than the previous model year. Lesser models will be available from now on with a new four-cylinder 2.0-liter Ingenium gasoline engine delivering 200 hp in the base configuration and 250 hp in the higher-spec flavor.

Go for the weaker one and your rear-wheel-drive-only XE will carry a 20t badge at the back and will do 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 7.1 seconds. The stronger variant with a 25t logo cuts the sprint time to 6.3 seconds if you have it with a standard RWD setup, while the optional AWD system will shave off a tenth of a second.

For those prioritizing efficiency, the 2018 Jaguar XE can be fitted with a newly developed biturbo four-cylinder turbodiesel generating 240 hp and a meaty 500 Nm from 1,500 rpm. It’s enough Ingenium punch to enable the AWD sedan cover the sprint in just 6.1 seconds. Jaguar says the new unit delivers V6 performance levels while remaining as thrifty as you would expect a four-cylinder engine to be. Case in point, this particular diesel XE needs 5.2 liters / 100 km on average, with corresponding CO2 emissions of 137 g/km.

The XE also gets a swanky 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster if you opt for the Touch Pro infotainment, which by the way now benefits from the Dual View technology allowing the driver and front passenger to view different things on the 10-inch screen at the same time.

2018 Jaguar XF


Elsewhere, the larger XF gets the same 200 hp & 250 hp 2.0-liter gasoline engine as the XE, with the former being RWD-only whereas the latter is optionally available with AWD. As you would imagine, the new diesel is also available in both drivetrain combinations.

2018 Jaguar F-Pace


As far as the F-Pace is concerned, the crossover can now be had with a 163-hp 2.0-liter Ingenium diesel in a manual RWD configuration with 380 Nm to enable a fuel consumption of just 4.8 liters / 100 km, thus making it the most efficient of the range. The crossover in the stronger 180-hp diesel specification gets an automatic RWD setup for the 2018 model year, while the aforementioned 240-hp diesel from the XE and XF will also be available for the 25d-badged AWD model that will do 0-62 mph in 7.2 seconds and consume 5.8 liters for every 100 km covered.

Should you prefer the smoothness of a gasoline engine, Jaguar is going to sell the F-Pace in U.K. (at least) with the 250-hp Ingenium 2.0-liter unit shared with the sedans and offered with AWD.

Jaguar has all three models on sale right now, with prices kicking off at £28,295 for the XE, £32,490 for the XF, and £34,730 for the F-Pace.

You can read about all the novelties in the lengthy press release below.

Source: Jaguar

Check out this original Motor1 content:

Be part of something big