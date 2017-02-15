ASTON MARTIN ANNOUNCES AM-RB 001 TECHNICAL PARTNERS
- Prestigious roll call of world-leading technical partners working alongside Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies
- Bespoke 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine designed and built by Cosworth
- Cutting-edge 7-speed transmission developed by Ricardo Engineering
- Carbon fibre MonoCell supplied by long-time composites partner, Multimatic
15 February 2017, Gaydon: With design and engineering work on the AM-RB 001 hypercar progressing apace, Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and project partner AF Racing today confirm some of the key technical partners for AM-RB 001.
Working to the exacting brief of both brands, the technical partners have been selected for their unrivalled expertise and willingness to push the performance boundaries. Together with Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer and Aston Martin’s VP and Chief Special Operations Officer, David King and his team, they will embrace the challenges inherent with delivering a car poised to redefine the limits of road car performance.
The heart of every Aston Martin is its engine. Never more so than in the AM-RB 001, which is why it has been entrusted to legendary engine builder, Cosworth. An illustrious name with an impeccable motorsport pedigree, the UK-based company will bring all its Formula One and high performance production engine experience to bear in the design and manufacture of the AM-RB 001’s bespoke, high-revving 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine.
Mated to AM-RB 001’s all-new engine is a bespoke 7-speed paddle-shift transmission. Designed and manufactured by Ricardo, to Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ specification, the gearbox will be the perfect partner to Cosworth’s V12. Conforming to the radical hypercar’s ethos of minimal mass and maximum efficiency and led by Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ simulation work, Ricardo will deploy intelligent engineering solutions to achieve Newey’s uncompromising goals.
Not content with commissioning the ultimate road-legal internal combustion engine, the AM-RB 001 also boasts a lightweight hybrid battery system supplied by Rimac. Acknowledged as world-leaders in high-performance battery technology, the Croatian-based company has showcased its capabilities with the innovative Concept-One: the world’s first - and fastest - all-electric hypercar.
With lightweight construction paramount the AM-RB 001’s MonoCell is constructed from carbon fibre by world-leading composite experts, Multimatic. A long-standing technology partner on projects such as One-77 and Aston Martin Vulcan, Multimatic will combine its unrivalled manufacturing experience with Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ knowledge gained from the design and build of ultra-competitive, championship-winning Formula One cars.
With a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1 - that’s to say one bhp for every kilogram of kerbweight - the AM-RB 001 requires a braking system that’s more than the equal of its powertrain. Step forward Alcon and Surface Transforms, who together are responsible for supplying the lightweight, high performance brake calipers and carbon discs required to deliver the stopping power.
To guarantee maximum efficiency, performance and dynamic control, electronics expert Bosch has been entrusted with developing bespoke Engine Control Unit (ECU), Traction Control Unit (TCU) and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) systems for the AM-RB 001, while UK light manufacturer, Wipac, is responsible for the hypercar’s full LED headlamps and tail lamps.
Adrian Newey, Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer, says of the technical partners supporting the AM-RB 001 project: “Much like Formula One, designing, engineering and building a car like the AM-RB 001 is a massive team effort. To achieve great things you need to surround yourself with the best people. Experience, creativity, energy, diligence and perfectionism are absolute must-have qualities in every area of the project. Having great technical partners such as those working with us is both reassuring and motivating. Together we aim to produce an innovative piece of engineering art.
David King, VP and Chief Special Operations Officer, commented: “Making the AM-RB 001 presents huge challenges. It’s a real test of everyone involved, but that’s as it should be, for we’re genuinely raising the bar with this car. That’s what makes the project so special, and why having the right technical partners is so critical. Some of those names we’re working with are long-standing suppliers of Aston Martin, but there are some new names in there, too. Whether forging fresh partnerships or building on existing relationships, the AM-RB 001 project is a shared engineering adventure we’re all relishing.”
A maximum of 150 road going AM-RB 001s will be built, including all remaining prototypes, with 25 additional track-only versions. First deliveries are due to commence in 2019.