Aston Martin, Red Bull, Cosworth, Ricardo, and Multimatic. Seems like a match made in hypercar heaven. The first two have joined forces to create a high-performance machine that will have a magical 1:1 power-to-weight ratio. Speaking of power, Cosworth will be in charge of engineering a tailor-made 6.5-liter V12 naturally aspirated high-revving engine set to take advantage of the company’s F1 knowhow.

The newly developed twelve-cylinder is going to be linked to a paddle-shift, seven-speed transmission created specifically by Ricardo for the AM-RB 001, which is all set to use a carbon fiber MonoCell representing the work of Multimatic.

There’s yet another company name worth mentioning: Rimac. The Croatian-based marque behind the blazing fast electric Concept One will be responsible for providing the hypercar’s lightweight hybrid battery system.

The list of partners doesn’t end here as Bosch is also an important member of the team since it will supply the AM-RB 001’s ECU and traction control unit, as well as the ESP. Stopping power will be provided by Alcon and Surface Transforms working on super-light brake calipers matched with carbon discs, while the full-LED headlights and taillights will come from UK-based Wipac.

An exact weight number has not been released, but the Aston Martin / Red Bull joint-venture hypercar is expected to tip the scales at 1,000 kilograms (2,204 pounds) considering AM’s chief designer Marek Reichman, has revealed the powertrain will deliver 1,000 horsepower. That will be enough V12 muscle to grant the AM-RB 001 with a sprint to 200 mph (322 kph) in approximately 10 seconds en route to a top speed of more than 250 mph (402 kph).

Aston Martin wants to keep it exclusive which is why only 150 units (including prototypes) are ever going to be made, along with 25 track-only cars. The production version will retain 95 percent of the concept’s design and will receive a proper name. Customer deliveries at around $3 million a pop are slated to commence in 2019. Needless to say, all road-going units have already been pre-sold, while some of the race cars are presumably still available.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-AMG will unveil its F1-engined Project One in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show, and Audi might also do a hypercar in the years to come to capitalize on the strong demand for multi-million-dollar halo cars.

Source: Aston Martin